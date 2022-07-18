ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

World Athletics Championships: Josh Kerr and Jake Wightman through to 1500m final

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreat Britain's Josh Kerr and Jake Wightman make it...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce fixes hair mid-race and still qualifies from 200m heat

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce had to fix her wig mid-race as she cruised through her 200m heat at the World Athletics Championships.The Jamaican sprinter can be seen reaching up to adjust her turquoise-coloured hair as she flies around the bend of the track.She still managed to qualify for Tuesday’s semi-final, finishing second in her heat with a time of 22.26 seconds.After the race, Fraser-Pryce - who owns her own hair salon in Jamaica - revealed she has brought at least 10 wigs to the tournament.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Arsenal All or Nothing: Full trailer released showing Aubameyang dropped as captainWhat you need to know ahead of 2022 Commonwealth GamesFull trailer for All or Nothing: Arsenal shows moment Aubameyang dropped as captain
SPORTS
The Independent

Katarina Johnson-Thompson on World Championships: ‘I’ve got my hunger back’

Katarina Johnson-Thompson insists she has rediscovered her hunger despite losing her world heptathlon title.The 29-year-old finished eighth at the World Championships in Eugene as Nafi Thiam regained the crown she lost to Johnson-Thompson in 2019.The British star earned 6222 points after two days of competition in Oregon with the Netherlands’ Anouk Vetter and the USA’s Anna Hall second and third respectively.After an injury-hit 18 months and a late change of coach she was not expected to retain the title she won with a British record in Doha.It was also unrealistic to expect a podium challenge after serious calf and Achilles...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Wightman
Person
Neil Gourley
The Independent

Steve Cram hails Jake Wightman’s bravery to win World Championship gold

Steve Cram hailed Jake Wightman’s boldness to strike for victory after the Briton claimed a stunning gold in the men’s 1,500 metres at the World Championships. Wightman secured the country’s first victory in the event since Cram in 1983 as he broke with 200 metres remaining in Eugene and held off a field including Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen.
SPORTS
BET

5 Times Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce Left The Pack In The Dust

On Sunday (July 17), Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce once again proved that grit and determination is no match for her age as she placed first in the 100-meter final at the world championships in Eugene, Oregon. The 35-year-old sprinter became the first person to win five world titles in an individual running...
EUGENE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bbc Tv#The World Athletics 2022#Bbc Iplayer
The Independent

Matt Hudson-Smith eases into 400m final at World Athletics Championships

Matt Hudson-Smith cruised into the 400m final at the World Championships and declared he is ready to win.The European champion ran 44.38 seconds in the first semi-final at Hayward Field on Wednesday evening.Hudson-Smith finished behind the USA’s Michael Norman in his race and qualified second-fastest for Friday’s final in Eugene.“I can win this. I’ll get ready for the final. I had something left but I messed up big time on the last 50m, big time,” said the 27-year-old, who set the British record of 44.35 seconds on the same track in May.“I just went long, I started striding long and...
SPORTS
The Independent

Katarina Johnson-Thompson’s heptathlon world title defence over

Katarina Johnson-Thompson’s faint hopes of defending her world title are over.Sitting sixth overnight the 29-year-old slipped to eighth in the heptathlon following the long jump and javelin at the World Championships on Monday morning in Eugene.After an injury-hit 18 months and a late change of coach she was not expected to retain the title she won with a British record in Doha three years ago.It was also unrealistic to expect a podium challenge and she has 5,387 points, 354 adrift of the medal places, and 658 behind leader Anouk Vetter with just the 800m left on Monday evening.After day one...
SPORTS
ESPN

Jake Wightman claims historic 1,500m gold for Great Britain

Great Britain's Jake Wightman took a superb world championship 1,500m gold as he outkicked Olympic champion and hot favourite Jakob Ingebrigtsen on the final lap on Tuesday, with his proud father Geoff calling him home as the stadium announcer. Wightman's father and coach somehow kept his emotion in check, though...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Great Britain sevens: Nations combine for 2023 World Sevens Series

England, Scotland and Wales will once again combine to form Great Britain men's and women's teams for the 2023 World Sevens Series. Amid funding cuts, the sides previously competed as GB in 2021 in preparation for the Tokyo Olympic Games. A statement from the three unions described a "new era"...
WORLD
The Independent

Tour de France 2022 stage 17 preview: Route map and profile of road to Peyragudes today

The 2022 Tour de France continues it’s run through the Pyrenees with a short yet brutal 129.7km route over the mountains from Saint-Gaudens to Peyragudes on stage 17.Yesterday’s stage 16 was a poignant win for Hugo Houle, who dedicated victory to brother who was killed by a drunk driver in 2012. Houle made winning a stage victory of the Tour de France – the race he and his brother used to love watching together growing up in Canada – his primary career goal and dedicated the past 10 years to that single moment. Today’s stage is expected to last...
CYCLING

Comments / 0

Community Policy