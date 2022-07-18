It’s debate week, conflicting visions of Florida, another DCF horror story

Nikki Fried, left, and Charlie Crist answer questions during a gubernatorial forum June 15, 2022, at The Box Gallery in West Palm Beach, Florida. (Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS) Michael Laughlin TNS

It’s Monday, July 18, and “if American politics had an address, it would have been in downtown Tampa” last weekend.

That’s how reporters Emily Mahoney and Bianca Padró Ocasio described the dueling political conferences hosted by the Florida Democratic Party and the conservative group Moms for Liberty at adjoining Marriott hotels over the last three days.

The convergence seemed fitting: On one side was a Democratic Party in control of the White House but struggling to regain a foothold in a state where the cost of living is outpacing the ability of people to afford it. And the other was the year-old Moms for Liberty, a group of mostly white conservative activists who emerged from the pandemic with a powerful pitch to appeal to parents to wind the clock backwards on books, curriculum, and what they consider “woke” teachings in public schools.

While Democrats at the Leadership Blue conference held caucus meetings and talked about making the November elections a referendum on Roe v. Wade, Republicans vowed to make it a referendum on school boards, gender identity, race issues, and parental empowerment.

Alyssa Knight (left), 31, Dunedin Highland Middle School teacher, speaks with attendees about critical race theory and other topics outside the Moms for Liberty National Summit Friday, July 15, 2022 in Tampa. Lauren Witte Times

Dems on defensive on education: Now, Democrats and their allies, such as teachers unions, which once held the edge on education issues, are on the defensive. A new poll by the American Federation of Teachers found Republicans had a 39% to 38% advantage on which party voters trust more on education. Democrats, the pollsters concluded, need to execute an aggressive and sophisticated plan to get the narrative back.

WHAT WE’RE WATCHING

Fried v. Crist feud: But first, Democrats need to get past the Aug. 23 primary. Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried told us that her primary rival in the race for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination, U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, “will pull down everybody else.”

“Republicans hate Charlie, independents don’t trust Charlie, and Charlie can’t mobilize our base,’’ Fried said in an interview. Meanwhile, Crist deployed surrogates to defend his record and promote his candidacy and they trained their criticism on DeSantis.

Abortion as wedge: Fried also stopped by the Miami Herald Editorial Board last week and made it clear she is seeking to make abortion a wedge issue between her and Crist. She has repeatedly said that voters cannot trust Crist to uphold access to abortion. She also talked about her proposals related to other issues from housing and education, to her outreach to Black and Hispanic voters.

RPOF summit and debates: This week, Republicans will gather at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood for the revival of the Sunshine Summit, a gathering of GOP candidates and supporters. To avoid what DeSantis called “boring speeches” and “platitudes,” the gathering will feature debates between candidates in four competitive congressional districts: Districts 4, 7, 13, and 15. To qualify for a debate, candidates must either be polling at 5% or greater in the RPOF poll of each respective primary race by July 13, or have raised at least $100,000 in contributions.

Florida commissioner of agriculture Nikki Fried and Congressman Charlie Crist speak on stage during the Leadership Blue Gala for the Florida Democratic Party on Saturday, July 16, 2022 in Tampa. Luis Santana Tampa Bay Times

Telemundo debate for Dems: Crist and Fried are scheduled to take part in their first and only televised debate of the primary on Thursday, July 21, from NBC 6 and Telemundo 51 in Miami.

Where they stand on $: DeSantis’ political committee, Friends of Ron DeSantis, has raised $170 million, and has $121 million of cash on hand, blowing out his challengers, and any previous record in a Florida political campaign. According to the Division of Elections, Nikki Fried’s political committee, Florida Consumers First, has raised $6.3 million and has $2.4 million cash on hand. And Charlie Crist has raised $5.9 million and has $4.8 million cash on hand.

Arguing DeSantis’ ambition is weakness: Crist was the first of any of Florida’s candidates for governor to run a TV ad and last week launched, “Fighting Back.” In it, he uses the perception of DeSantis’ White House bid in 2024 against him . “He cares more about running for the White House than your house,” said Crist says in the ad.

Gov. DeSantis is presented with “The Liberty Sword” during the Moms for Liberty National Summit on Friday, July 15, 2022 in Tampa. Lauren Witte/Tampa Bay Times.

Scott Walker on Ron DeSantis: Florida’s governor is the “newer, younger, fresher version” of Donald Trump, according to Scott Walker, the former Republican of Wisconsin, and he thinks the buzz about DeSantis’ interest in launching a 2024 campaign for president is paying off. Since he was elected governor in November 2018, more than 90,000 donations from donors with out-of-state addresses have poured into his political committee and his reelection campaign account.

Former Broward County Commissioner Barbara Sharief rolls out her social justice and immigration platform in her run for state Senate in Miramar on May 19, 2022. She is running in the Democratic primary against Florida Senate Minority Leader Lauren Book for the newly-redrawn Senate District 35. Bianca Padró Ocasio bpadro@miamiherald.com

Accusations fly in SD 35: Things are getting heated in South Florida’s Senate District 35 Democratic primary match-up between former Broward County Commissioner Barbara Sharief and Sen. Lauren Book. Sharief is out with an ad that calls Book “deparate” and mailers have dropped accusing Sharief of “shameful record on guns and public safety.”

WHAT WE’RE TALKING ABOUT

Jeffrey and Laura Belval, pictured here in a family photo, were killed on April 12, 2022, in Miami. - Family photo

Another DCF horror story: On April 13, 2022, a child welfare investigator assigned to the case of a Miami mother entered a benign-sounding note into the Florida Department of Children and Families’ computer system. “She reports that everything is fine.” But things were not fine for the three children of the mother who had been monitored by the agency for years. They were dead. A day earlier, police had arrived at the mother’s Miami home to find the children hogtied and strangled. Their mother told officers the children were better off that way.

Odette Joassaint told police the children were better off dead than alive. Miami-Dade Corrections

But DCF won’t answer questions: The retroactive entry the day after the children’s deaths raises questions about an agency whose investigators have been known to record visits that never occurred. Such fakery has led to deadly outcomes. When asked repeatedly about the caseworker’s delayed and inaccurate notes in the DCF computer system, an agency spokeswoman did not respond.

Why all the secrecy around new UF ‘civics’ center? Quietly, yet another organization has emerged to attempt to influence Florida’s education system. Last week, the Herald discovered that the University of Florida received $3 million from the Legislature this year to launch an academic unit that UF did not ask for and its legislative sponsor doesn’t know much about.

The budget item was brought to Sen. Keith Perry by Adrian Lukis, a lobbyist at Ballard Partners and a former chief of staff for DeSantis. It is a project of a little know group that calls itself Council on Public University Reform and which describes its mission as educating policymakers “about ways to enhance civil discourse, civics education, and liberal education in public universities.”

No one’s talking in this ‘discourse’: No one seems to have many details, except that the program will be called the Hamilton Center for Classic and Civics Education and will continue the governor’s push to challenge what he says is a progressive tilt to Florida’s public education system. But rather than add to the civic discourse and provide an explanation for using taxpayer money, both the governor’s office and Lukis refused requests to explain what is motivating the need for the $3 million investment.

Parkland father Manuel Oliver interrupts President Biden’s speech during an event to celebrate the passage of the “Bipartisan Safer Communities Act.” Evan Vucci AP

‘Nothing to celebrate’’: Manuel Oliver, whose son Joaquin was one of 17 people killed in the 2018 Parkland shooting, interrupted President Joe Biden during a White House ceremony touting a new gun-violence law last week. “There’s nothing to celebrate,” Oliver said in an interview with the Miami Herald. “It’s a big lie. We lie between ourselves thinking we have a solution to this when we actually don’t.”

UCF removes “anti-racist” statements: The passage of the governor’s Stop WOKE Act,” which restricts how race is discussed in schools, colleges and workplace training programs, has prompted the University of Central Florida to remove language it considered “anti-racist” on departmental web sites. According to the Orlando Sentinel, the anthropology department’s website at UCF said, “We acknowledge that many of us are born with unearned privilege, while others are denied basic human rights.”

State Sen. Daphne Campbell, D-North Miami Beach, has thousands of dollars in debt that she did not include on her financial disclosure statements. Roberto Koltun rkoltun@elnuevoherald.com

Daphne Campbell is back: The former state legislator, who was at the center of various controversies while in office, has filed to run for mayor of North Miami. A Democrat, Campbell was criticized by colleagues for taking conservative stances on abortion and gay marriage. In 2017, she posted a video to YouTube showing her accepting a designer purse stuffed with cash from the pocket of a healthcare nonprofit executive at a 2017 campaign fundraiser. She later insisted it was a “joke.” The Florida Ethics Commission imposed a $22,500 penalty on Campbell in March after finding she violated state financial disclosure laws by filing forms that failed to include unpaid taxes.

Kamala visits: Vice President Kamala Harris traveled to Tampa and Orlando last week, attending an event hosted by her college sorority and a roundtable with Florida lawmakers on reproductive rights.

Migrants spend most of their time in the Nicaraguan forest waiting for the signal to move on. Their coyotes put a hold on their journey because the Nicaraguan military has reinforced patrols on migrants. Lisette Poole Special to the Miami Herald

Bi-partisan push for Nicaraguans: A bipartisan group of Florida members of Congress last week called on the Biden administration Friday to “redesignate and extend” Temporary Protected Status to eligible Nicaraguans already residing in the United States.. The humanitarian protection shields people from deportation, and many Nicaraguans are currently in limbo because of a court decision under the Trump administration.

Evelyn Bethune, front left in yellow, a granddaughter of Mary McLeod Bethune, speaks with Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, as members of the Congressional Black Caucus gather around an unveiled statue of Mary McLeod Bethune, at a ceremony for the statue, which is the first state statue of a Black woman in Statuary Hall, Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C., is at front right. Jacquelyn Martin AP

McLeod Bethune is in Statuary Hall: The 11-foot marble statue of civil-rights leader and educator Mary McLeod Bethune was unveiled in the U.S. Capitol last week, replacing a statue of a former Confederate general that represented Florida for nearly a century. It was the first time a state has honored a Black person in the U.S. Capitol collection. She was a founder of Bethune-Cookman University in Daytona Beach.

Gabriela Edingberg cosplays as the Joker from the Joaquin Phoenix film at Florida Supercon. MATIAS J. OCNER mocner@miamiherald.com

Now for something delightful: The 2022 Florida Supercon drew thousands of fans of comics, anime, manga, video games, TV and movies last weekend, and we sent a photographer. Click through this amazing slideshow to see the creative genius of these remarkable South Florida cosplay fans.

