When the Vancouver Canucks decided not to extend qualifying offers to Juho Lammikko and Matthew Highmore, it signalled that the team would have a new fourth line in 2022-23. To potentially replace them, general manager Patrik Allvin signed Curtis Lazar to take over as its pivot and Dakota Joshua as the heavy physical presence to deter opponents from taking liberties on stars like Elias Pettersson and Quinn Hughes. At least, that’s how it looks on paper right now. As we all know, things could change as the offseason continues to unfold.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO