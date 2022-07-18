ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Blue Jays select prep pitcher Brandon Barriera 23rd overall

By theScore Staff
theScore
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the 23rd pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, the Toronto Blue Jays selected prep pitcher Brandon Barriera, a left-hander out of American Heritage High School in Florida. "Looking at those...

www.thescore.com

theScore

Yankees' Stanton slugs way to All-Star Game MVP

New York Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton was named All-Star Game MVP after hitting the game-tying two-run homer at Dodger Stadium. Stanton is just the third Yankees player to win the award, following Derek Jeter (2000) and Mariano Rivera (2013). Stanton's home run traveled 457 feet into Dodger Stadium's left-field pavilion....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Boston

Red Sox used Matt Olson as comparable for Rafael Devers contract

BOSTON -- Rafael Devers is one of the best hitters in baseball. Period. The fact that he's just 25 years old and has a whole lot of hits ahead of him figures to make him a very, very wealthy man in short order.Exactly how much money Devers will make in his first real contract, however, remains a point of contention in Boston. Though Devers will still be under team control for the 2023 season, his potential payday in free agency has made him the subject of plenty of trade fodder this year. The longer that it appears he and the...
BOSTON, MA
theScore

Olczyk leaving Blackhawks to join Kraken's broadcast team

After 16 seasons in the booth for the Chicago Blackhawks, Eddie Olczyk will join the Seattle Kraken's broadcast team on ROOT Sports beginning in the 2022-23 campaign, he announced Monday. "It was not an easy decision. But Chicago is home, it'll always be home," he told The Athletic's Mark Lazerus....
CHICAGO, IL
State
Florida State
Yardbarker

St. Louis Cardinals Select UCLA Pitcher Max Rajcic in 6th Round of MLB Draft

The Bruins’ pitching factory has churned out another draft pick under coach John Savage. The St. Louis Cardinals have selected UCLA baseball sophomore pitcher Max Rajcic with the No. 187 overall pick in the sixth round of the 2022 MLB Draft on Monday afternoon. Rajcic was the first Bruin to be selected, although UCLA commits pitcher Ian Ritchie Jr., infielder Christopher Paciolla and outfielder Payton Brennan were selected before Rajcic came off the board.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Person
Ron Guidry
Yardbarker

Red Sox select Randleman High School catcher Brooks Brannon with ninth-round pick in 2022 MLB Draft

With the 279th overall pick in the 2022 MLB first-year player draft, the Red Sox selected Randleman High School (N.C.) catcher Brooks Brannon. Brannon, 18, is regarded by Baseball America as the No. 155 prospect in this year’s draft class. The right-handed hitting backstop is currently committed to play college baseball at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
RANDLEMAN, NC
theScore

Manfred rejects notion that minor leaguers aren't paid living wage

Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred believes minor leaguers earn enough money playing baseball to maintain a normal standard of living. "I kind of reject the premise of the question, that minor-league players are not paid a living wage," Manfred told the media Tuesday in Los Angeles prior to the MLB All-Star Game, according to Evan Drellich of The Athletic.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CowbellCorner

2022 MLB Draft: Mississippi State RHP Preston Johnson Drafted in the Seventh Round by the Baltimore Orioles

Beef is heading to Baltimore, as the outstanding Mississippi State RHP was selected at No. 197 overall in the seventh round of the 2022 MLB Draft on Monday. Preston Johnson played in 22 games for the Bulldogs as a reliever in 2021 and posted a 4-0 record with a 3.82 ERA in 33 innings pitched. Johnson allowed 16 runs, 14 of which were earned, on 25 hits. The talented right-hander struck out 50 and walked 14 in 2021 for MSU.
BALTIMORE, MD
All Cardinal

Brett Barrera taken by the New York Yankees in the 2022 MLB Draft

Just seven picks prior to the Baltimore Orioles drafting shortstop Adam Crampton, the New York Yankees selected his elite hitting middle-infield counterpart, Brett Barrera. Barrera was a pleasant surprise for the Cardinal this past season after being one of the best hitters in the country batting .372 in the regular season en route to claiming the Pac-12 batting crown. He led the team in batting average (.351), was second in triples (3) and doubles (19), while hitting safely in 52 of his 63 games with an at bat this year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Pinstripe Alley

MLB Draft 2022: Yankees select Cam Schlittler 220th overall

The run on college pitching continues in the seventh round for the Yankees, as they selected Cam Schlittler out of Northeastern University with the 220th overall pick. Schlittler, a 21-year-old righty, was ranked 448th by Baseball America. Schlittler showed a lot of promise in a breakout 2021 season. He pitched...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
theScore

Soto upset contract offer became public: 'It feels really bad'

Star outfielder Juan Soto isn't thrilled that the details of a long-term contract offer from the Washington Nationals became public. "It feels really bad," Soto said Monday, according to The Washington Post's Chelsea Janes. Soto reportedly rejected Washington's 15-year, $440-million extension offer, so the club will now entertain trade offers...
WASHINGTON, DC
theScore

Report: 76ers re-sign Harden to 2-year, $68.6M deal

The Philadelphia 76ers and James Harden have agreed on a two-year, $68.6-million deal, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The deal includes a $35.6-million player option in 2023-2024, allowing him to test free agency again next summer, according to Wojnarowski. The former MVP has veto power on any trade for this...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
theScore

Kings' top pick Murray wins Summer League MVP

Sacramento Kings first-round pick Keegan Murray was named the Most Valuable Player of the 2022 NBA Summer League, the league announced Monday. Murray averaged 23.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, and two assists over four games in Las Vegas, making 50% of his shots and 40% of his 3-pointers. The Iowa product...
SACRAMENTO, CA
theScore

Sharks, Kahkonen avoid arbitration with 2-year deal

The San Jose Sharks re-signed restricted free-agent goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen to a two-year contract, the team announced Monday. The deal carries an average annual value of $2.75 million, per Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman. Kahkonen was one of 24 RFAs to file for salary arbitration before Sunday's deadline. "Kaapo has shown potential...
SAN JOSE, CA
AllBruins

UCLA RHP Jared Karros Follows Father’s Lead, Picked By LA Dodgers in MLB Draft

Jared Karros isn't only heading to his hometown team – he's joining a team that's been in his family for decades. The Los Angeles Dodgers selected first baseman Eric Karros in the sixth round of the 1988 MLB Draft, and 34 years later, the club has secured the rights to his son. UCLA baseball right-handed pitcher Jared Karros came off the board with the No. 495 pick of 2022 MLB Draft on Tuesday, with the Dodgers poetically being the team to call his name in the 16th round.
LOS ANGELES, CA

