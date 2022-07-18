Blue Jays select prep pitcher Brandon Barriera 23rd overall

BOSTON -- Rafael Devers is one of the best hitters in baseball. Period. The fact that he's just 25 years old and has a whole lot of hits ahead of him figures to make him a very, very wealthy man in short order.Exactly how much money Devers will make in his first real contract, however, remains a point of contention in Boston. Though Devers will still be under team control for the 2023 season, his potential payday in free agency has made him the subject of plenty of trade fodder this year. The longer that it appears he and the...

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO