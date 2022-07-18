ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Steve Bannon braces for contempt trial as Jan 6 panel to receive deleted Secret Service texts by Tuesday

By Arpan Rai
 2 days ago

Jury selection is set to take place in the trial of Steve Bannon who served as a one-time adviser to former president Donald Trump on Monday as the House select committee probing the Jan 6 capitol riots said it expects to receive deleted Secret Service text messages from 5 January and 6 January by Tuesday.

Mr Bannon, indicted on two counts of criminal contempt of Congress, has been accused of defying a subpoena from the house committee which asked for his records and testimony.

The former White House chief strategist from the Trump administration is going to testify after refusing for months to cooperate in the trial with the House committee investigating the Capitol insurrection.

This comes shortly after his lawyer Robert Costello said that the change behind Mr Bannon’s position was due to relinquishment of his executive privilege claim by Mr Trump frm preventing the testimony.

Each charge against the 68-year-old carries a minimum of 30 days in prison and as long as a year behind bars.

The committee is also set to receive the deleted text exchange between the United States Secret Service on Tuesday as chairman Bennie Thompson said a subpoena seeking these records of “text messages from January 5 and 6, 2021, that were reportedly erased and reiterated three previous requests from congressional committees for information” has been issued.

The text messages were erased as part of a “device-replacement programme”, Mr Thompson said in the statement, citing the US Secret Service.

According to the statement, the Secret Service “began to reset its mobile phones to factory settings as part of a pre-planned three-month system migration” and it was during that process, “data resident on some phones was lost”.

But the US Secret Service said that none of the texts sought by the department of homeland security office of inspector general had been lost during the migration activity, the chairman noted in his statement.

“Accordingly, the select committee seeks the relevant text messages, as well as any after action reports that have been issued in any and all divisions of the USSS pertaining or relating in any way to the events of January 6, 2021,” the committee chief wrote.

The committee will also present testimony from fresh witnesses this week at Thursday’s public hearing, the members of the committee said on Sunday.

This comes shortly after the inspector general for the department of homeland security informed the panel and lawmakers that many of the texts were erased as part of the device replacement program even after the inspector general had asked for them as part of his inquiry into the events leading to the Capitol riots.

The Secret Service has contended the findings presented by the inspector general and said that the data on some phones had been “lost” as part of the cited system migration in January last year but those were non pertinent to the ongoing inquiry.

The exercise was already underway before the USSS was intimated by the inspector general. The USSS did not “maliciously” delete text messages, it said.

Additionally, committee members have said that the prime-time hearing on Thursday will also offer the most compelling evidence yet of Mr Trump’s “dereliction of duty” on the day of insurrector on 6 January.

The new witnesses are expected to detail the former president’s failure to control the angry mob storming the Capitol building and leading to historical riots.

Representative Adam Kinzinger from Illinois, a member of the House committee investigating the riot, who will help lead Thursday’s session with Rep Elaine Luria from Virginia said: “This is going to open people’s eyes in a big way”.

“The president did not do anything,” he said.

Comments / 5

Major squEEzer
2d ago

Who knows, maybe ol' Steve may finally get that shower he obviously so badly needs!!

Reply(1)
5
MSNBC

The case for charging Trump with manslaughter

The next Jan. 6 committee hearing — a prime-time finale after seven previous hearings — is expected to focus even more intently on what was happening inside the White House during the insurrection. I will be listening for evidence of a crime that has gone largely undiscussed: manslaughter.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

Lindsey Graham's Georgia subpoena defense is disturbing. Trump would be proud.

Last week, a special grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia, issued subpoenas to Sen. Lindsey Graham, Rudy Giuliani and several others seeking their testimony. The grand jury decided these individuals may have evidence relevant to its criminal investigation into whether there was interference by former President Donald Trump and others with the 2020 presidential votes in Fulton County, which includes Atlanta.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
Fox News

Greg Gutfeld: Cassidy Hutchinson's testimony has been ruined and so has the January 6 Committee

So did you hear the latest news? Yep, Charles Payne accepted my friend request. But also, according to NPR, the January 6 hearings are now extending into July. Yeah, I guess they're using the same calendar as two-weeks to flatten the curve. But thank God, because the stuff I've watched so far has been so riveting. To hell with that summer vacation to Key West. I know what I'm doing the first week or two of July. Yeah.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Trump bracing for indictment? WH lawyer testifying as Giuliani says 45 should have pardoned himself

Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone will go under oath and testify before the Jan. 6 committee. Cipollone was in the West Wing on Jan. 6 and warned Donald Trump’s team against committing “every crime imaginable.” Trump’s former deputy press secretary, who resigned from his administration after the insurrection, is also set to speak before the committee. Meanwhile, Rudy Giuliani spoke out Trump's legal woes, saying the former president “should have pardoned himself.”July 7, 2022.
POTUS
MSNBC

‘Crook’: Anxious Trumpworld preps for ‘worst-case’ as star GOP lawyer says Trump will be indicted

Following former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson’s bombshell testimony before the Jan. 6 committee, Donald Trump’s top lawyer during the insurrection, Pat Cipollone, has been subpoenaed by the House panel. Pat Cipollone had warned Trump aides of possible crimes regarding the Jan. 6 insurrection. Meanwhile, Trump is on defense, denying Hutchinson’s grave claims as some MAGA vets turn on him. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the escalating investigation.July 1, 2022.
POTUS
TheDailyBeast

Steve Bannon Has a Very Bad Day in Court

Steve Bannon just had a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad day in court. A Trump-appointed federal judge at a pretrial hearing on Monday denied Bannon’s request to delay proceedings in his criminal contempt case, which is set to begin next Monday. The ruling came despite the ex-Trump adviser’s sudden willingness to testify before the House Jan. 6 committee, an about-face triggered by a Saturday letter from the former president himself, waiving the executive privilege that had supposedly muzzled Bannon.
CONGRESS & COURTS
PsyPost

Trump supporters report worse mental health outcomes compared to Biden voters following the 2020 election

New research provides evidence that who a person voted for in the 2020 presidential election in the United States is associated with self-reported mental health outcomes. The study found that those who voted for Donald Trump were significantly less likely than their counterparts to report better mental health compared to before the 2020 election. The new findings appear in Political Research Quarterly.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
