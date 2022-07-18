ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Murfreesboro’s Inaugural Hot Chicken Festival Winners

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCongratulations to the winners of the Inaugural Murfreesboro Hot Chicken Contest. A big thanks to...

Nashville Parent

Taste of Rutherford is Set for Saturday, July 23

Main Street Taste of Rutherford tickets are still on sale for their annual fundraising event this Saturday, July 23 is from 7 to 9 p.m. For the first time ever, this event will be held at Oakland’s Mansion (900 N Maney Ave., Murfreesboro). Over 22 restaurants will spread out...
MURFREESBORO, TN
wgnsradio.com

Main Street 'Taste of Rutherford' is This Saturday (07/23/22)

MURFREESBORO - Main Street “Taste of Rutherford” tickets are still on sale for their annual fundraising event. For the first time ever, this event will be held at Oakland’s Mansion. Sarah Callender, Executive Director of Main Street stated... - Over 22 restaurants will spread out under the...
MURFREESBORO, TN
murfreesboro.com

Free Fall Clinic Registration Opens

The City of La Vergne parks and recreation department has opened registration for a special fall clinic they are hosting. The clinic is free and open to anyone with kids wanting to work on their baseball and softball skills before the spring season. The clinic will be held on September...
LA VERGNE, TN
Nashville Parent

Carnival Returns for La Vergne’s 50th Anniversary

The City of La Vergne is excited to host a carnival at Veterans Memorial Park in August as a part of the City’s 50th Anniversary celebration. Crescent City Amusements will be set up at the park at 115 Floyd Mayfield Drive from August 25 through August 27. The carnival will be open from 6 – 10 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and from noon – 10 p.m. on Saturday.
LA VERGNE, TN
Nashville Parent

Hot Air Balloons To Color the Sky for Sumner Fest

Sumner Fest, Sumner County’s premier hot air balloon festival, is set to illuminate the Hendersonville skies on Saturday, August 6 from 4 – 9 p.m. Hendersonville’s Sanders Ferry Park will ignite as the idyllic backdrop for this celebration filled with food, fun and non-stop entertainment. Bring lawn...
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

Nashville board approves historic marker for 'queen of the pin-ups' Bettie Page

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — You probably know her name. You definitely know her famous look. A Metro board voted Monday to give a special honor to Nashville native Bettie Page, the 1950s pop culture icon model who's known as the queen of the pin-ups. The Metro Historical Commission voted unanimously to create a historic marker for Page. The marker is expected to be placed near Hume-Fogg Academic High School sometime late this year.
NASHVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

The 6 Best Biscuits in Nashville

No need to be flaky, let’s keep this short and sweet with some savory advice minus the fluff (I can make biscuit puns all day). Without good biscuits, the world would be relegated to substitutes like the inferior scone, muffin, or dinner roll. Fortunately, Nashville knows biscuits, from savory and sweet to flaky and fluffy. The tasty treats are the palate-pleasing cornerstone of any bona fide breakfast.
NASHVILLE, TN
chattanoogacw.com

Small Tennessee town of Bell Buckle hasn't had a violent crime this century

BELL BUCKLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — With soaring crime rates across the country, it's nice to know there's at least one place out there that hasn't had a serious crime this century. Bell Buckle turns its back on the 21st century and there is no attempt to modernize this little town. The one hectic moment of the day comes when the train comes barreling through, but even that feels old-fashioned.
BELL BUCKLE, TN
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

Nashville Fair kicks off at The Fairgrounds on September 9

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The inaugural Nashville Fair is set to kick off in September at The Fairgrounds Nashville. The fair, which goes for ten days gives attendees a chance to enjoy rides, food, entertainment and more! While this is the first year for the event, the location has the history of hosting the Tennessee State Fair for more than a century.
NASHVILLE, TN
thecountrynote.com

Fans & Friends Seek Funding for Keith Whitley Memorial

Nashville, TENN — A group of fervent fans and industry friends of the late Keith Whitley have launched a crowd-sourcing campaign to erect a monument in his honor. The truly remarkable singer is being inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame this year. Thirty-two years after his passing, Whitley’s music remains as popular and influential as ever, with some of today’s top artists continuing to point to Whitley as the source of their inspiration and style.
NASHVILLE, TN
hotelnewsresource.com

295 Room Hilton Hotel Development Announced for Nashville International Airport

Chartwell Hospitality today announced that it has partnered with Rockbridge to develop a Hilton Hotel at the Nashville International Airport (BNA). The new property will bring an elevated level of hospitality and convenience to travelers, bring new jobs and economic opportunities to the Nashville community, and help make BNA one of the highest-rated airports in the U.S.
NASHVILLE, TN
murfreesboro.com

3rd Annual Murfreesboro Bacon Festival

Come join us on September 10, 2022 from 11am-7pm at McKnight park at SportsCom, located at 2310 Memorial Blvd, in the grass area near Boro beach/the pool for the 3rd Annual Murfreesboro Bacon Festival. Admission and parking are free!. This is an outdoor event featuring artisans, food trucks, concessions/drink vendors,...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

A New Hotel Opens on West End Avenue in Nashville

Hilton announces the opening of the highly anticipated Conrad Nashville, marking the Conrad Hotels & Resorts’ brand debut in Music City on June 29. Located in the heart of Midtown, just steps from Music Row, the incredible 234-key hotel includes 24 elegant suites, five wellness rooms, an expansive fitness center, three curated dining experiences conceptualized by Blau & Associates, a chic poolside retreat and 17,000 square feet of stylish meeting and event space, creating a haven for well-traveled guests seeking world class accommodations and access to Nashville’s top destination attractions.
NASHVILLE, TN
travelnowsmart.com

Fun Things to Do in Gallatin, Tennessee

If you have never been to Gallatin before, here are some fun things to do. Visit Clearview Park, Tommy Garrott Pool, Campione’s Taste of Chicago, or Campione’s Salon & Coffee Cafe. Then take a drive through the city to enjoy its many attractions. No trip to Gallatin is complete without a day at Clearview Park. There are also lots of great places to shop, eat, or just relax.
GALLATIN, TN

