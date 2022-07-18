ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Francis Hill Obituary

Cover picture for the articleMr. Francis “Frank” Leonard Hill, age 95, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Friday, July 15, 2022. He was born in LaVergne, TN to the late Thomas R. and Kathleen Charlton Hill. Mr. Hill was a 1944 graduate of Central High School. He then proudly served his country in the...

June Dunwoody Obituary

June Dunwoody, age 90 of Smyrna, died Monday, July 18, 2022, at her daughter’s home surrounded by her family. She was a native of Dalton, Georgia and the daughter of the late Charles and Arah Redwine. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded by her husband, Thomas Allen Dunwoody, Sr, and a daughter in law, Vicky Dunwoody.
SMYRNA, TN
Shirley Hall Obituary

Shirley J. Hall, wife of David B. Hall, CPA, died on July 15, 2022, in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Shirley June Small was born May 14, 1935, to L. G. and Ruth Small, and had a younger sister, Mary Lou and brother, Robert, who also predeceased her. She grew up in Takoma Park, Maryland, graduating from Takoma Academy in 1953. She continued her education in California in several different colleges and lived in Santa Barbara while attending the University of California there. Shirley was married in 1958 to a young doctor, Charles Sims. They had five children, Mark, Murray, Heather, Matthew, and Hannah, who died in 2021. Their marriage ended in 1971, and Shirley was largely responsible for her growing children, as well as working in various jobs and continuing with her education. As the children reached maturity, Shirley moved to Massachusetts to obtain a Divinity degree at Boston University but decided not to go into pastoral work.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Carnival Returns to La Vergne for 50th Anniversary Celebration

The City of La Vergne is excited to host a carnival at Veterans Memorial Park in August as a part of the City’s 50th Anniversary celebration. Crescent City Amusements will be set up at the park at 115 Floyd Mayfield Drive from August 25 through August 27. The carnival will be open from 6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and from noon – 10:00 p.m. on Saturday.
LA VERGNE, TN
La Vergne Ride Along Request Ends with One Arrested

A man who requested to go on a ride along with a La Vergne police officer ended up being placed under arrest. As with all ride alongs, a background check was conducted for 23-year-old Joshua Murrey after he submitted the request. The report came back with two sealed indictments for child rape. Murrey was contacted on July 19 and invited to meet K9 officer Justin Darby at the La Vergne police department. When he arrived, Officer Darby placed Murrey under arrest without incident.
LA VERGNE, TN
BMW Club Hosting Car Show at Murfreesboro Veterans Home

The Nashville BMW Club is hosting a car show at the Murfreesboro Veterans Home on Sunday, July 31st from 10am-1pm. They will set up in the front parking lot so the veterans can check out the cars. The event is open to the public so bring your own cars and come say hi to the vets!
MURFREESBORO, TN
MTSU’s College of Education ‘Optimizes’ Math Literacy Teacher Training for MCS Educators

MTSU’s College of Education continues to strengthen its relationship with Murfreesboro City Schools, this time through math literacy training for K-5 teachers who will return to their district and share their new knowledge with teacher colleagues. “We love the teachers teaching teachers model,” said Katie Schrodt, assistant professor of...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Murfreesboro Police Warn Residents of Home Rental Scam

Murfreesboro Police Department Criminal Investigations Division fraud detectives are warning residents not to fall victim to crafty home rental scammers. Since the beginning of the year, there have been 22 home rental scams reported in Murfreesboro. “These scammers often use online sites like Craigslist to post the rental properties,” said...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Tri Fit Murfreesboro Set to Open New Training Facility

Congratulations to Adam Valentine and Barry Campbell, owners of Tri Fit Murfreesboro on opening their new training facility in Murfreesboro. They’ve come a very long way since they started, their story is very impressive!. For more infomation about Tri Fit Murfreesboro -> https://trifitmurfreesboro.com/
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rockvale High School Gets New Assistant Principal

Everyone meet Rockvale High School’s newest assistant principal, Ms. Johnna Wright. Ms. Wright comes to Rockvale High School with many years of teaching experience and working with teenagers in many other capacities. Thank you so much for taking care of our kids, Ms. Wright. Welcome to Rockvale High School!
ROCKVALE, TN
Rutherford County Board of Education Approves One Charter School Application, Rejects Another

One charter school application has been approved, and another has been rejected, by the Rutherford County Board of Education at a special-called meeting on July 18, 2022. A review team made up of educators, district and community leaders have spent the past several weeks extensively reviewing charter school applications submitted by American Classical Education and Springs Public School Tennessee. The team has also worked with both applicants during the review process to attempt to address any concerns or deficiencies.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Individuals Wanted in Theft Cases at Lowe’s and Target

Detectives need help identifying three persons of interest in theft cases at Lowe’s and Target on Old Fort Pkwy over the weekend. Nearly $1,000 worth of lawn equipment was stolen from Lowe’s on July 16. The same day, a Dyson vacuum and iRobot vacuum, worth $1,099.99, were stolen from Target. Detectives would like to question the two men and the woman to see if they had any involvement in the thefts. A white Dodge Ram 1500 pickup was used as the getaway vehicle in the two incidents. If you know these individuals, contact Detective Ed Gorham at 629-201-5507.
MURFREESBORO, TN

