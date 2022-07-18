Francis Hill Obituary

Shirley J. Hall, wife of David B. Hall, CPA, died on July 15, 2022, in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Shirley June Small was born May 14, 1935, to L. G. and Ruth Small, and had a younger sister, Mary Lou and brother, Robert, who also predeceased her. She grew up in Takoma Park, Maryland, graduating from Takoma Academy in 1953. She continued her education in California in several different colleges and lived in Santa Barbara while attending the University of California there. Shirley was married in 1958 to a young doctor, Charles Sims. They had five children, Mark, Murray, Heather, Matthew, and Hannah, who died in 2021. Their marriage ended in 1971, and Shirley was largely responsible for her growing children, as well as working in various jobs and continuing with her education. As the children reached maturity, Shirley moved to Massachusetts to obtain a Divinity degree at Boston University but decided not to go into pastoral work.

