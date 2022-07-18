Daily News Update for July 18th, 2022

BELL BUCKLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — With soaring crime rates across the country, it's nice to know there's at least one place out there that hasn't had a serious crime this century. Bell Buckle turns its back on the 21st century and there is no attempt to modernize this little town. The one hectic moment of the day comes when the train comes barreling through, but even that feels old-fashioned.
A Brentwood doctor who operated Absolute Medical Care (AMC) clinic in Smyrna has been found guilty of 12 counts of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance following a jury trial. As previously reported, 54-year-old Hau T. La was indicted by a Federal grand jury earlier this year on 16 counts...
(La Vergne, Tenn.) The City of La Vergne is excited to host a carnival at Veterans Memorial Park in August as a part of the City’s 50th Anniversary celebration. Crescent City Amusements will be set up at the park at 115 Floyd Mayfield Drive from August 25 through August 27. The carnival will be open from 6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and from noon – 10:00 p.m. on Saturday.
A man who requested to go on a ride along with a La Vergne police officer ended up being placed under arrest. As with all ride alongs, a background check was conducted for 23-year-old Joshua Murrey after he submitted the request. The report came back with two sealed indictments for child rape. Murrey was contacted on July 19 and invited to meet K9 officer Justin Darby at the La Vergne police department. When he arrived, Officer Darby placed Murrey under arrest without incident.
There are many Nashville neighborhoods with a hidden history behind them. Sometimes, discovering that history helps neighbors explain how a popular restaurant or local park got its name. But, other times, it helps a person make sense of a strange tree blooming outside the window of their home. This is...
Whataburger has announced a timeframe for the opening of several new locations across Middle Tennessee. Whataburger has opened two Nashville area locations and has plans to open eight more. Recently opened locations include 1123 Nashville Pike in Gallatin and 5055 Old Hickory Boulevard in Hermitage. Whataburger will continue to grow...
Main Street Taste of Rutherford tickets are still on sale for their annual fundraising event this Saturday, July 23 is from 7 to 9 p.m. For the first time ever, this event will be held at Oakland’s Mansion (900 N Maney Ave., Murfreesboro). Over 22 restaurants will spread out...
Spring Hill is set to see Whataburger open on Main Street in 2023. The Texas-based hamburger chain has seen widespread regional growth over the past decade and especially in the last few years, with the first Nashville location opening this past January in Hermitage. The chain's third location in the...
COVID-19 is surging throughout the United States again with what is being considered the most transmissible variant so far. The surge, which is in part due to the highly transmissible new variant, BA.5, is heavily affecting southern states. According to expert data reported in an article by The New York Times, hospitalizations across the U.S. have climbed by 20 percent in the last two weeks with more than 40,000 people in hospitals diagnosed with having coronavirus.
This summer has been a hot one! Sumner County has many different amenities to beat the heat this summer. The pools are open for the 2022 season, and they are ready for you to bring the fun! Between Old Hickory Lake and the many public swimming pools in the area, there is something for everyone!
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Neighbors in the Richland community are searching for solutions after a string of car break-ins. Residents said up to 15 car windows were smashed out around 3:30 Monday morning, and the thieves got away with several important personal items. Andrea Wyatt said she keeps her car...
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Crews were dispatched to a scene after a car reportedly crashed into a telephone pole, knocking down wires on Tuesday. Nashville Fire crews on the scene told us a driver reportedly hit the telephone pole in the Auburn Lane and Estes Road area and then drove off, leaving wires all over the ground and the surrounding area.
WHITE HOUSE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One Midstate homeowner is warning others after her home nearly went up in flames because of a mulch fire. White House resident, Rebecca Albright, said her mulch caught fire on its own, then spread to her shrubs and quickly began melting the vinyl siding on her house on Thursday, June 23.
In Smyrna, the Police Department is in the midst of an investigation involving a debit/credit card fraud case that adds up to more a loss of over $2,000. Evidently, the case started when the victim lost their debit card. Smyrna authorities report the debit card was lost as the victim...
Comments / 0