ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily News Update for July 18th, 2022

murfreesboro.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInaugural MTSU Summer STEM Camp Keeps Teens ‘Energized’. Have something...

news.murfreesboro.com

Comments / 0

Related
chattanoogacw.com

Small Tennessee town of Bell Buckle hasn't had a violent crime this century

BELL BUCKLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — With soaring crime rates across the country, it's nice to know there's at least one place out there that hasn't had a serious crime this century. Bell Buckle turns its back on the 21st century and there is no attempt to modernize this little town. The one hectic moment of the day comes when the train comes barreling through, but even that feels old-fashioned.
BELL BUCKLE, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Brentwood doctor who operated Smyrna clinic convicted following trial

A Brentwood doctor who operated Absolute Medical Care (AMC) clinic in Smyrna has been found guilty of 12 counts of unlawful distribution of a controlled substance following a jury trial. As previously reported, 54-year-old Hau T. La was indicted by a Federal grand jury earlier this year on 16 counts...
BRENTWOOD, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mtsu Summer
murfreesboro.com

Cason Lane Academy Gets New 4th Grade Teacher

Everyone meet Ms. Solnok. She came here all the way from California to teach 4th grade at Cason Lane Academy. Welcome to our Charger family! ⚡️⚡️⚡️ Thank you for taking care of our little ones!
MURFREESBORO, TN
wgnsradio.com

Carnival Returns to La Vergne for 50th Anniversary Celebration

(La Vergne, Tenn.) The City of La Vergne is excited to host a carnival at Veterans Memorial Park in August as a part of the City’s 50th Anniversary celebration. Crescent City Amusements will be set up at the park at 115 Floyd Mayfield Drive from August 25 through August 27. The carnival will be open from 6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and from noon – 10:00 p.m. on Saturday.
LA VERGNE, TN
murfreesboro.com

La Vergne Ride Along Request Ends with One Arrested

A man who requested to go on a ride along with a La Vergne police officer ended up being placed under arrest. As with all ride alongs, a background check was conducted for 23-year-old Joshua Murrey after he submitted the request. The report came back with two sealed indictments for child rape. Murrey was contacted on July 19 and invited to meet K9 officer Justin Darby at the La Vergne police department. When he arrived, Officer Darby placed Murrey under arrest without incident.
LA VERGNE, TN
Nashville Parent

Taste of Rutherford is Set for Saturday, July 23

Main Street Taste of Rutherford tickets are still on sale for their annual fundraising event this Saturday, July 23 is from 7 to 9 p.m. For the first time ever, this event will be held at Oakland’s Mansion (900 N Maney Ave., Murfreesboro). Over 22 restaurants will spread out...
MURFREESBORO, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

COVID-19 surges with new variant; Williamson has 138 COVID hospitalizations at present

COVID-19 is surging throughout the United States again with what is being considered the most transmissible variant so far. The surge, which is in part due to the highly transmissible new variant, BA.5, is heavily affecting southern states. According to expert data reported in an article by The New York Times, hospitalizations across the U.S. have climbed by 20 percent in the last two weeks with more than 40,000 people in hospitals diagnosed with having coronavirus.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
visitsumnertn.com

Beating the Heat in Sumner County

This summer has been a hot one! Sumner County has many different amenities to beat the heat this summer. The pools are open for the 2022 season, and they are ready for you to bring the fun! Between Old Hickory Lake and the many public swimming pools in the area, there is something for everyone!
SUMNER COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Nashville neighborhood deals with large number of car burglaries

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Neighbors in the Richland community are searching for solutions after a string of car break-ins. Residents said up to 15 car windows were smashed out around 3:30 Monday morning, and the thieves got away with several important personal items. Andrea Wyatt said she keeps her car...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Driver hits telephone pole leading to power outage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Crews were dispatched to a scene after a car reportedly crashed into a telephone pole, knocking down wires on Tuesday. Nashville Fire crews on the scene told us a driver reportedly hit the telephone pole in the Auburn Lane and Estes Road area and then drove off, leaving wires all over the ground and the surrounding area.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Spontaneous mulch fire nearly burns home in White House

WHITE HOUSE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One Midstate homeowner is warning others after her home nearly went up in flames because of a mulch fire. White House resident, Rebecca Albright, said her mulch caught fire on its own, then spread to her shrubs and quickly began melting the vinyl siding on her house on Thursday, June 23.
WHITE HOUSE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy