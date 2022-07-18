Daily News Update for July 18th, 2022

COVID-19 is surging throughout the United States again with what is being considered the most transmissible variant so far. The surge, which is in part due to the highly transmissible new variant, BA.5, is heavily affecting southern states. According to expert data reported in an article by The New York Times, hospitalizations across the U.S. have climbed by 20 percent in the last two weeks with more than 40,000 people in hospitals diagnosed with having coronavirus.

