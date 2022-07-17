ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

White Sox RHP Dylan Cease Records 500th Career Strikeout

By Tony Marchese
Yardbarker
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChicago White Sox starting pitcher Dylan Cease has had a masterful start to the 2022 season. The Sox acquired the right-hander and headliner Eloy Jimenez in a 2017 trade that sent pitcher Jose Quintana to the...

Yardbarker

Chris Sale has brutal quote about his latest injury

Boston Red Sox ace Chris Sale has been plagued by injury all season, with the latest coming in Sunday’s loss to the New York Yankees. Sale confirmed after the game that he suffered a fractured pinky finger after being struck by a line drive in Sunday’s defeat. The injury occurred in what was only Sale’s second start off the injured list after missing the first three months of the season with a stress fracture in his rib cage.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Dodgers Rumors: LA Exploring Trade for Standout Cincinnati Reds Outfielder

Fans in Los Angeles are always hoping for a big blockbuster move at the trade deadline and in the last few years President of Baseball Operations, Andrew Friedman has delivered. But this year, they’re in a unique position. They mostly have the talent they need coming back from the injured list at some point before October so there is not any one glaring spot in need of help but that doesn't mean the organization will stop looking to improve.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

New York Mets Lose Outfield Depth as Gold Glover Elects Free Agency

The Ender Inciarte era was short lived in Queens. According to MLB's transactions page, Inciarte has elected free agency, as opposed to accepting a minor league assignment, which would have saw him return to Triple A Syracuse. After signing a minor league deal with the Mets on June 20, Inciarte...
MLB
CBS Sports

Cubs select Mark McGwire's son, a pitcher, in MLB Draft

The Chicago Cubs made a notable selection in the eighth round of Major League Baseball's 2022 amateur draft on Monday, choosing right-hander Mason McGwire from Capistrano Valley High School in California with pick No. 233. Mason, for those wondering, is the son of longtime slugger Mark McGwire, who terrorized the...
CHICAGO, IL
Illinois Sports
Yardbarker

Report: Yankees preparing to enter Juan Soto sweepstakes: ‘They offer whatever it takes’

It is not every day a generational talent hits the trade market, but one like Juan Soto is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, especially for a team like the New York Yankees. Power hitters are exactly what the Yankees are looking for. The prospect of pairing Aaron Judge with Soto could be too enticing to turn down, even if it requires giving up a monster amount of prospects in the process.
MLB
Yardbarker

Juan Soto shares revealing response to trade speculation

Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto is suddenly the subject of trade speculation, and he seems a bit unsettled by it all. Soto offered up a telling quote about speculation that he may be traded after turning down a massive contract offer from the Nationals. On Monday, he was asked if he had heard from the Nationals about a change in their trade stance, and admitted that the conflicting statements make it hard to trust anything he hears.
WASHINGTON, DC
Dylan Cease
Nick Gordon
Person
Chris Sale
Yardbarker

Outfield struggles could lead to the Braves trading for a bat at the deadline

For multiple reasons, there is a chance this year’s trade deadline is a quiet one. First and foremost, the Braves don’t have a lot of holes heading into the second half of the season. The rotation, bullpen, and lineup are all in much better shape than they were this time last year. On top of that, the Braves farm system is as barren as any in baseball. FanGraphs recently ranked it last, and they won’t be the only ones to do that following the recent graduations of Michael Harris II and Spencer Strider. But if there is one area where it feels like the Braves can significantly upgrade ahead of the trade deadline, it’s the outfield.
MLB
Yardbarker

Watch: Ronald Acuna Jr. nearly hit by fire at Home Run Derby

Folks, we very nearly lost Ronald Acuna Jr. on Monday. There were some pyrotechnics involved in the introductions for the Home Run Derby. After being introduced, each participant went to stand on a platform. Behind them were devices that sprayed fire and smoke to aid the excitement of the show. But Acuna was completely unprepared.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

White Sox Crush Twins 11-0 to Win Big Series Before All-Star Break

The Chicago White Sox shelled the Minnesota Twins 11-0 in Sunday’s series finale. Dylan Cease threw a masterpiece and the Sox offense supported him with 3 home runs. The White Sox closed the gap in the AL Central dvision to three games after taking three of four from the first-place Twins. Chicago enters the second half with a 46-46 record.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Report: Cubs to Promote 1B Prospect Matt Mervis After All-Star Break

Photo by: Stephanie Lynn/Twitter (@SRL590) According to Aram Leighton of Just Baseball, the Chicago Cubs will promote first baseman prospect Matt Mervis to Triple-A Iowa following the All-Star break. It would mark Mervis’s second in-season promotion of the year, and we haven’t reached August yet. Mervis had an incredible first half of the 2022 season in which he slugged 21 homers and drove in 80 runs between High-A and Double-A.
CHICAGO, IL
#Strikeout#Rhp#Dylan Cease Records#The Chicago Cubs#The Minnesota Twins#Hall Of Famer Chris Sale
Sportsnaut

Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert to see specialist, no IL decision

Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert is scheduled to see a specialist for lightheadedness following a two-game absence from the lineup over the weekend. Robert missed the Saturday and Sunday games with the Minnesota Twins. He said he felt dizzy in the second game of the series at Target Field on Friday, exiting the game following one plate appearance.
CHICAGO, IL
ESPN

Hank Aaron hits his 755th and final homerun.

1906  Malcolm Eason of Brooklyn pitched a 2-0 no-hitter against the Cardinals in St. Louis. 1925  Brooklyns Dazzy Vance struck out 17 batters as the Dodgers tripped the Chicago Cubs 4-3 in 10 innings. 1933  Babe Herman hit three home runs, including a grand slam, to pace...
MLB
Yardbarker

3 Things To Know About Guardians Pick Chase DeLauter

Amidst the buzz of the All-Star break, the MLB held its annual draft on Sunday night. And with the No. 16 pick, the Cleveland Guardians selected Chase DeLauter out of James Madison University. DeLauter spent three seasons with the JMU Dukes and a summer in the Cape Cod Baseball League,...
CLEVELAND, OH
Chicago Cubs
Minnesota Twins
MLB
Chicago White Sox
Baseball
Sports
Yardbarker

Giancarlo Stanton speechless after winning All-Star Game MVP

On Tuesday, Giancarlo Stanton played in his fifth career All-Star Game. But it wasn’t until this year’s game that he finally found success in the Midsummer Classic. Stanton entered Tuesday’s game 0-for-6 with three strikeouts in All-Star Games. He struck out in his first at-bat against the National League Tuesday too. But then things changed.
MLB
Yardbarker

Byron Buxton launches mammoth homer in All-Star Game

Byron Buxton didn't make contact against Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara in his first All-Star at-bat, striking out on four pitches. But the Twins leading home run hitter took a high fastball from Dodgers righty Tony Gonsolin in his second at-bat and smashed it well beyond the left-field fence at Dodger Stadium.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

