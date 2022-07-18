North Bay fire abatement crews busy as work stacks up

MARIN CITY -- Crews have stopped the forward progress of a brush fire by the northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 101 near Sausalito Monday that earlier triggered a shelter-in-place order and some evacuations, according to authorities. The Marin County Sheriff's Office sent an initial alert about the fire, dubbed the...
A transformer blew earlier today at the Hoover Dam, which sits on the Arizona-Nevada border. In a tweet, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, which operates the dam, reported that "the A5 transformer" caught fire at approximately 10 a.m. local time. No injuries were reported, and the power supply was apparently uninterrupted.
HAYWARD (CBS SF) -- A "major medical emergency" caused delays for BART commuters, Monday afternoon, according to authorities. Shortly before 5 p.m., BART confirmed that service between Bay Fair and South Hayward was stopped, and there was one fatality. According to a 511.org alert, the incident occured between Bay Fair...
SAN RAFAEL – A fatality was reported at China Camp State Park on Tuesday, officials said. The California Department of Parks and Recreation confirmed KPIX 5 that a person had died. No additional details about the death were immediately available and the person's name was not released. The death...
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Three neighborhoods throughout Pittsburgh are set to receive some additional measures to try and curb fast and reckless drivers, according to the city's Department of Mobility and Infrastructure. The three impacted neighborhoods are:. Beacon Street: from Shady Avenue to Bartlett Street in Squirrel Hill South. Bedford Avenue:...
SOMERVILLE - An MBTA Orange Line appeared to have caught fire Thursday morning on a bridge over the Mystic River.Video from above the bridge showed smoke coming out of the front car of the train as it was stopped on the bridge near the Assembly station in Somerville.It's not known if anyone was hurt or if the train will be evacuated."Shuttle buses replacing service between Oak Grove and Community College due to a disabled train near Assembly. Please expect delays as shuttles are dispatched," the MBTA tweeted.No other information is available at this point in the investigation.
