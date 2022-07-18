North Bay fire abatement crews busy as work stacks up

SOMERVILLE - An MBTA Orange Line appeared to have caught fire Thursday morning on a bridge over the Mystic River.Video from above the bridge showed smoke coming out of the front car of the train as it was stopped on the bridge near the Assembly station in Somerville.It's not known if anyone was hurt or if the train will be evacuated."Shuttle buses replacing service between Oak Grove and Community College due to a disabled train near Assembly. Please expect delays as shuttles are dispatched," the MBTA tweeted.No other information is available at this point in the investigation.

SOMERVILLE, MA ・ 12 MINUTES AGO