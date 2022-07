West Virginia’s Most Important Season Ever

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A lawyer defending a Pittsburgh corporation has accused a West Virginia judge of pulling a handgun out of his robe and pointing it at her in court. Attorney Lauren Varnado had been defending the Pittsburgh-based EQT Corporation in the New Martinsville, West Virginia courtroom of Judge David W. Hummel Jr. when she said the judge pulled out a Colt .45 pistol from a shoulder holster underneath his robe."He pulls out his gun, points it in a waving motion like he was scanning, first at the defense counsel, and then places it on the bench and slowly turns it...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 13 HOURS AGO