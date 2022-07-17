ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gloucester, MA

Alex Hill’s Beach Pit Catering Offering Half Trays Of Lobster Arancini $55 Full Trays $100 Contact beachpitorder@gmail.com to place an order and set up delivery.

By Joey Ciaramitaro
goodmorninggloucester.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollow @alhill5564 Beach Pit Catering on Insta. They’re offering half trays of lobster arancini for $55 and full trays for $100. They’re absolutely delicious and will turn your event from another run of the mill event into “THE EVENT WHERE THEY SERVED LOBSTER ARANCINI!. Contact beachpitorder@gmail.com...

