Haddam Historical Society: “Croquet and Chardonnay”

Liv’s Oyster Bar, 166 Main Street, Old Saybrook has rolled out its summer seasonal menu and tops on my list next time I go there to eat will be its fancy French fries. Offered as part of the Happy House menu, served Tuesday through Friday from 4 to 5:30 p.m., you have the option of eating your hand-cut fries three ways, plain, or with Old Bay seasoning, or truffled. They are also offering, for a limited time on Fridays and Saturdays only, lobster rolls and beignets with a whiskey caramel and chocolate sauce. If you have your heart set on one of the specials, call first to make sure they are still on the menu at 860-395-5577.--Pem McNerney.

OLD SAYBROOK, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO