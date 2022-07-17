ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haddam, CT

Haddam Historical Society: “Croquet and Chardonnay”

By Gigi Simko
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(July 17, 2022) — Thank you to everyone who supported our “Croquet and Chardonnay” Fundraiser on July 9, 2022. A big thank-you to Stephanie Denkowicz and Aydin Caginalp who hosted the event at their beautiful...

Mary Alice
#Chardonnay#Croquet#Terry Smith#Haddam Historical Society#Brainerd Memorial Library
