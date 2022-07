PUTNAM COUNTY – The luxury home market continues to boom in Putnam County with 11 homes selling above the $700,000 mark. In June, six homes broke the $1 million threshold. Luxury home sales were spread across the county, with the five highest concentrated in Cookeville and just to the north and south of the city. Swimming pools were not a priority for luxury homes in June with only one of the 11 having a pool.

PUTNAM COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO