A woman who allegedly tried to harm a man by hitting him with her moving vehicle has been charged with aggravated assault. 47-year-old Stephanie Ann Pierce of Blue Springs Road, Smithville is under a $10,000 bond and she will be in court July 21. Sheriff Patrick Ray said that on July 12 a deputy was summoned to Blue Springs Road due to an assault. Upon arrival the officer spoke with a man who said that Pierce tried to hit him with her vehicle. According to the man, as he was trying to get her tag number, Pierce put her car in reverse and sped toward him. He had to jump a fence to get away from the car.

SMITHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO