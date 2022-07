DAYTON, OHIO (Dayton Business Journal) A Dayton industrial property has been sold as part of an $82 million deal executed by a Boston real estate investment trust. STAG Industrial Inc. completed the sale of two fully occupied industrial real estate properties that consist of approximately one million square feet and are located in Dayton and Greenwood, Indiana. The company acquired the buildings in 2017 and 2018, respectively, for a purchase price of approximately $63.3 million. That represents a cash capitalization rate of 6.2%.

DAYTON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO