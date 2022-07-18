ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boyd County, KY

Flood Watch issued for Boyd, Carter, Greenup, Lawrence by NWS

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-18 09:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-18 12:30:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued....

Special Weather Statement issued for Floyd, Knott, Letcher, Perry, Pike by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 00:31:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-21 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Floyd; Knott; Letcher; Perry; Pike A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Letcher, east central Perry, southern Knott, south central Floyd and southwestern Pike Counties through 200 AM EDT At 137 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Anco, or near Hazard, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Hindman, Smithsboro, Cody and Amburgey around 145 AM EDT. Littcarr, Dirk, Carr Creek, Redfox, Amelia, Brinkley, Ivis and Leburn around 150 AM EDT. Bath, Pippa Passes, Pine Top, Spider, Colson, Nealy, May, Sackett, Isom and Mallie around 155 AM EDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Fleming-Neon, Omaha, Ivan, Democrat, Drew, Lester, Deane, Polly, Lucastown and Hall. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
Special Weather Statement issued for Johnson, Martin by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 00:31:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-21 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Johnson; Martin A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Martin, southeastern Johnson, northeastern Floyd and northwestern Pike Counties through 200 AM EDT At 123 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Martin, or near Prestonsburg, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This strong thunderstorm will be near Dana, Alvin, Honaker and Blue Moon around 130 AM EDT. Ivel, Justell, Betsy Layne, Harold, Aluba, Endicott and Grethel around 135 AM EDT. Boldman, McCombs and Osborn around 140 AM EDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Pikeville, Coal Run Village, Gulnare, Coal Run, Piso, Zebulon, Jarad, Heenan, Meta, Varney, Raccoon, Heisey and Conder. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY
Severe Weather Statement issued for Breathitt, Floyd, Knott by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-21 03:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Breathitt; Floyd; Knott THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHERN KNOTT...NORTHWESTERN FLOYD...EAST CENTRAL BREATHITT AND SOUTHEASTERN MAGOFFIN COUNTIES HAS EXPIRED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
Severe Weather Statement issued for Magoffin by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 00:31:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-21 03:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Magoffin THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHERN KNOTT...NORTHWESTERN FLOYD...EAST CENTRAL BREATHITT AND SOUTHEASTERN MAGOFFIN COUNTIES HAS EXPIRED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, KY

