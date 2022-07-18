ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rafael Nadal is ‘an icon who has achieved the impossible,’ says compatriot

Cover picture for the articlePadel star Paquito Navarro says he has a fresh appreciation for ‘icon’ Rafael Nadal after he got a small taste of the French Open. This month saw the Paris Major Premier Padel hosted at Roland Garros for the first time, with Navarro one of the second seeds....

'I did my best': Nick Kyrgios apologises to Stormzy after British rapper sent Aussie tennis bad boy a good luck message before his Wimbledon final defeat by Novak Djokovic

Nick Kyrgios has revealed the message of support he received from Stormzy before his failed attempt at Wimbledon glory earlier this month. Kyrgios, 27, enjoyed a whirlwind journey to the sport's showpiece event in South West London, becoming the tournament's main attraction largely due to his wild antics on the court.
"Angry" Jon Rahm defends LIV Golf's Sergio Garcia after The Open

Jon Rahm has leapt to the defence of Sergio Garcia after the Spaniard confirmed his intentions to resign from the DP World Tour. Garcia, 42, told reporters after playing the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews he "does not feel loved" and did not enjoy his week. He intends to...
Rafael Nadal
Philippe Chatrier
Tennis Star Apologizes For LeBron James Post With Gorilla Emoji

These days, it's common for people to express themselves with emojis instead of words, but an Italian tennis champion found himself in trouble with the masses after including one in his Instagram Story. Matteo Berrettini is a superstar on the tennis court, holding seven titles and ranked as a Top 10 player. However, it wasn't his talents that drew attention recently, but a post about LeBron James that caused Berrettini to face backlash.
Fuming LIV Golf star tells Sky Sports reporter to 'go (expletive) yourself' over 'could this be your last major' question at British Open

Sky Sports reporter Jamie Weir has revealed how a LIV golf star told him to “go (expletive)’ himself after he asked a question. The golf correspondent quizzed the golfer on whether The Open at St. Andrews would be his last major for a while. Weir did not reveal who the golfer was but he shared the exchange on Twitter.
Venus Williams Is Coming To Toronto & It Could Be Her Last Tournament In Canada

In what will likely be her final competitive appearance in Canada, seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams will take the court at next month's National Bank Open in Toronto after being awarded a wild card berth, the tournament announced Wednesday. “I’m so excited to be back playing (in the tournament),“...
Athing Mu on Keely Hodgkinson 800m rivalry: ‘We’re always gonna be here, we’re changing the game’

Athing Mu and Keely Hodgkinson have shared words of encouragement in waiting rooms before, but all was quiet in the bowels of the Tokyo Olympic Stadium before the women’s 800m final last summer. Mu needed to “lock in” and focus on how she would approach the biggest race of her life. The American 19-year-old went out and controlled the final from start to finish to win Olympic gold, as Hodgkinson gave chase down the home straight to earn silver.Afterwards the tension faded away and the teenage duo hugged and heralded a new era of middle-distance running. “Maybe there was a...
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce fixes wig mid-race but still qualifies in worlds 200m

World 100m champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce had to fix her wig halfway through her women’s 200m heat as she suffered a surprise defeat to Niger’s Aminatou Seyni. The incident occurred as the Jamaican flew around the bend and felt her electric turquoise wig slipping – forcing her to reach her right arm upwards and take a second or so to adjust it. However she still finished in 22.26sec as she qualified easily for Tuesday’s semi-final.
Novak Djokovic's US Open hopes suffer blow after tournament vows to respect US government policy on Covid-19 vaccine

Novak Djokovic's hopes of playing in the US Open suffered another blow after the tournament said it would respect the United States government's rules on the Covid-19 vaccine. The 35-year-old – a three-time champion at Flushing Meadows – was named on the entry list for the final Grand Slam of the year on Wednesday, but that is routine, rather than an indication that he will be allowed to play.
Brazil's Alison Dos Santos wins surprising 400m gold at World Championships, beating American Rai Benjamin

For months, athletics fans have been anticipating the men's 400 meter hurdles at the World Championships, believing it would be another showdown between Norway's Karsten Warholm and American Rai Benjamin. At the Tokyo Olympics last year, Warholm broke the world record to win gold with Benjamin winning silver in a time that also broke the previous world record.
Caster Semenya is back, so is her sport's thorniest problem

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Champion runner Caster Semenya heads into this year’s world championships with virtually no chance to win. On Wednesday in Eugene, Oregon, the 31-year-old, three-time world champion at 800 meters will run instead in the 5,000-meter race. She is not considered a serious medal contender. It’s the first time since she started dominating her favorite distance well over a decade ago that anybody has said that. The South African chose to run in a race she doesn’t really want to be in, and one she’s not so good at, because she has declined to submit to rules in track and field that demand she take hormone-reducing treatments if she wants to enter the 800. They are rules that Semenya, in a statement through her lawyer, calls “an affront to the spirit of the sport.”
Wightman wins 1500 on night filled with surprises at worlds

EUGENE, Ore. — (AP) — The look of disbelief on British 1,500-meter champion Jake Wightman's face as he crossed the finish line captured the evening best. Nothing quite went to script, yet everything seemed almost perfect on a wild Tuesday night at the world championships. The in-stadium announcer...
