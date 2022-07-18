ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sri Lanka Puts Emergency In Place Ahead Of Parliament's Vote For New President

By Uditha Jayasinghe
International Business Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSri Lanka's acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe gazetted orders late on Sunday for a state of emergency in the crisis-ridden island nation, in an effort to head off unrest ahead of a vote in parliament later this week to elect a new president. Sri Lanka's beleaguered leaders have imposed a...

