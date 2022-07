Some recent photos of Elon Musk in Mykonos on a yacht has spurred Twitter into roasting him upon seeing him shirtless. TMZ recently posted some pictures they took of Elon Musk on Twitter. Musk is currently on vacation in Mykonos amid Twitter’s lawsuit against him. The pictures taken were of Elon shirtless on a friend’s yacht and needless to say, the images weren’t very flattering in the slightest. This was not due to the fault of the camera but more due to the sheer amount of light reflection Elon’s pasty complexion was putting off.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO