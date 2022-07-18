ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Far-right extremists attack librarians as part of a push to establish an authoritarian America

MSNBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmericans Left Scrambling As Shoppers Find Out About Secret...

www.msnbc.com

MSNBC

Trump aide Bannon faces two years in prison if 'insulting' defense 'backfires' at trial

As prosecutors make opening arguments at Trump veteran Steve Bannon’s criminal trial, former U.S. attorney for S.D.N.Y. David Kelley says Bannon's current defense can "backfire" with "a big potential to insult the jurors." Bannon's lawyers are trying to argue that Bannon could evade a House subpoena. Kelley walks through the case with MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber. July 19, 2022.
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

Putin sends up two supersonic White Swan nuclear bombers over the ocean north of NATO-applicants Finland and Sweden as he arrives in Iran seeking anti-Western alliance

Warmongering Russian president Vladimir Putin has sent two supersonic Tu-160 nuclear missile bombers soaring over the Barents Sea north of Norway, Finland and Sweden in yet another show of force. Putin and other Russian officials on several occasions warned Finland and Sweden, who had long been militarily neutral until their...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

US military chief reveals first Chinese target if war breaks out

If the U.S. and China ever go to war, the U.S. will go after China’s command and control first, the commandant of the Marine Corps revealed last week. During an event called “Defense Disruptors Series: A Conversation with General David Berger” at the Hudson Institute, Gen. Berger said “to weaken that animal over there” — referring to communist China — the U.S. would “go after command and control.”
MILITARY
MSNBC

The Trump plan to run for office to run from the law

Are we a nation of laws or of men? Can the most powerful person in the entire country be subjected to our laws or not? Trump, in his feral instinct for survival, understands that tension. According to new reporting, he is telling allies he is going to run for re-election as the ultimate "get out of jail free" card.July 19, 2022.
POTUS
MSNBC

How the Secret Service became not just a protecter of the president's body, but his secrets

Carol Leonnig, Washington Post reporter and author of “Zero Fail: The Rise and Fall of the Secret Service" joins Morning Joe to discuss Trump's Secret Service "There's an arrogance that runs through Secret Service, and an effort, always, to cover up anything that would be embarrassing, humiliating or anything that's bad about the president.," Leonnig says. "Remember, sometimes the Secret service becomes not just a protector of the president's body, but of the president's secrets." July 20, 2022.
POTUS
MSNBC

Louisiana Democrat's new ad has abortion scenes the GOP doesn't want you to see

It's no secret Gary Chambers Jr., the Democratic candidate looking to unseat GOP Sen. John Kennedy in Louisiana this fall, has been running an unabashedly progressive campaign. His efforts to subvert the notion that right-wing politicians are deeply in tune with Southerners' wants and needs have resonated with many, as evidenced by his viral campaign ads.
LOUISIANA STATE
MSNBC

Self-immolating Supreme Court's credibility spirals, poll finds

The raft of right-wing Supreme Court rulings we’ve seen over the past year has coincided with a steep drop in the public’s approval of the court. Simply put: Americans don’t like the hyper-conservative decisions — which impact everything from abortion access and police misconduct to voting rights, gas emissions and gun safety — handed down by Republican-backed justices.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

How Putin’s propaganda plan for schools mirrors the GOP's efforts

Over the weekend, The New York Times published a detailed breakdown of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s plan to indoctrinate Russian schoolchildren with pro-government propaganda. The Times described the Kremlin's maniacal obsession with making sure young Russians remain slavishly loyal and uncritical of Putin’s government as it wages war on...
EDUCATION
MSNBC

‘This was too important to mismanage’: Outrage over Secret Service deleting Jan. 5, 6 text messages

The National Archives is investigating if the Secret Service broke the law over the deleted Jan. 5 and Jan. 6 text messages, which were requested as part of the Jan. 6 select committee probe into the Capitol insurrection. Plus, we examine what we know about the 187 minutes that Donald Trump did nothing to stop the violence on January 6th, and what more we might learn during Thursday's prime time hearing.July 20, 2022.
U.S. POLITICS
MSNBC

Just how many anti-election memos did Team Trump consider?

Spend enough time online, and it quickly becomes obvious that there are plenty of folks pitching all kinds of provocative ideas. The vast majority of them will not have access to the president of the United States. A couple of years ago, however, conditions in the White House were quite...
POTUS
MSNBC

Activists press Biden to play hardball on stymied climate policy

Leah Stokes, professor of political science and environmental science at UCSB, emphasizes the urgency of climate change and proposes President Biden play hardball with Joe Manchin's fossil fuel wish list as long as Manchin stands in the way of meaningful climate change reforms. July 20, 2022.
U.S. POLITICS

