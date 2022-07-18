Flood Watch issued for Boyd, Carter, Greenup, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 00:31:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-21 02:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Floyd; Harlan; Knott; Leslie; Letcher; Perry; Pike Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northern Harlan, southeastern Leslie, Letcher, southeastern Perry, southeastern Knott, southeastern Floyd and Pike Counties through 230 AM EDT At 153 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Coal Run Village to Nolansburg. Movement was east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Pikeville, Coal Run Village, Zebulon, Raccoon, Meta, Chloe, Coal Run, Shelbiana and Garden Village around 200 AM EDT. Fishtrap Lake around 205 AM EDT. Kimper and Phyllis around 210 AM EDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Cumberland, Benham, Clover, Mcandrews, Clutts, Rock House, Blair, Kingdom Come S.P., Clover Fork, Linefork, Lynch, Big Black Mountain, Lewis Creek, Partridge, Kings Creek, Flint, Phelps, Board Tree, Maggard, Coleman, Majestic, Jamboree, Woodman, Eolia, Argo and Oven Fork. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

FLOYD COUNTY, KY ・ 2 HOURS AGO