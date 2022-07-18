OKC Thunder Beat Writer Defends Russell Westbrook Amid Widespread Criticism: "Imagine Being The Only Employee Putting In 100% Effort And Then Taking 100% Of The Blame When Your Company Comes In Under Projections."
Russell Westbrook hasn't had the easiest time in Los Angeles. Since his arrival, the guy has had a difficult time fitting in and making things work alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Now, his trade stock has reached an all-time low as he receives the brunt of the blame for L.A.'s...www.yardbarker.com
Comments / 0