GREENWOOD, Ind.(WISH) — A person is dead after a motorcycle and pickup truck collided Wednesday morning in Greenwood, according to the Greenwood Police Department. The crash happened near Country Line and Graham roads at approximately 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. The motorcycle was traveling east. As the motorcyclist attempted to pass a vehicle by crossing the center of the westbound lane, the motorcycle collided with a pickup truck that was traveling west, according to Greenwood police.

GREENWOOD, IN ・ 14 HOURS AGO