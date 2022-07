Alabama's Loni Crawford has been taking the gospel music world by storm and has no signs of slowing down with her new release coming in August 2022. Loni Crawford is no stranger to the gospel music world. A Detroit native who now resides in Birmingham, Alabama continues to spread the gospel of Jesus Christ. In 2019, she released her debut award winning single “Your Grace” with the message of God’s unmerited favor. In the following year “Foot of the Cross” and “Where You Lead Me” were both released an exploded with the power of the blood of the Lamb and following the direction of the Holy Spirit. In the summer of 2021, she released “Your Love” with her sweet 7-year-old daughter Lauren gracing the tracks. She believes that the message of God’s love and His grace is what all humanity needs to move forward in the unity of Christ.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO