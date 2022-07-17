ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Ravens LB named to NFL All Under 25 defensive team by CBS Sports

By Kevin Oestreicher
 3 days ago
The Baltimore Ravens have many young players on their roster that have immense upside and potential. The team values stacking depth on top of depth, and part of that strategy involves selecting young players in the draft at positions that aren’t regarded as massive needs, as well as signing a few free agents that could blossom despite having limited experience.

One key contributor that has shown plenty of flashes so far is Baltimore inside linebacker Patrick Queen. When creating his NFL All Under 25 defensive team, Tyler Sullivan of CBS Sports gave Queen one of the nods at the inside linebacker position alongside his former LSU teammate Devin White, now of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Sullivan explained that Queen has had a solid start to his NFL career, discussing some of his statistics.

“Patrick Queen has enjoyed a steady start to his career after Baltimore selected him in the first round of the 2019 draft. He was immediately able to total over 100 tackles in his rookie year, which helped him finish third in the Defensive Rookie of the Year voting in 2020. He followed that up with another solid season in 2021 where he played all 17 games and had a team-high 98 tackles and a career-high 10 tackles for a loss. Queen received a 65.9 pass rushing grade by PFF for 2021 and a 17.2 pass rushing win rate, which both ranked 13th among linebackers.”

While Queen hasn’t been the most consistent player over the course of his first two NFL seasons, he’s been able to string together some very good stretches of play. With another year under his belt and another offseason to hone in on his game, the third-year linebacker could make plenty of noise for the Ravens’ defense during the 2022 NFL season.

