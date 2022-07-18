ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
March for Your Rights rally hosted in downtown Amarillo

By Michael Cuviello, Amarillo Globe-News
 2 days ago

About 65 people attended the March for Your Rights rally held Friday in downtown Amarillo to show support for reproductive rights in the wake of the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade and its half-century precedent affirming a woman’s right to choose concerning abortion.

The group started outside of the 212 Club on 6 th Avenue and marched to the Potter County Courthouse in a peaceful demonstration that received quite a few honks in support of their cause.

Elizabet Soliz organized the march in support of all human and civil rights encompassing women’s, minorities' and LGBTQIA+ rights. She said the protest was also to shine a light on the indifference of the state of Texas and the federal government to the spate of mass shootings, specifically in schools, with their inaction on making children in schools safer.

“We are here protesting the government’s attack not only on women’s rights but all civil, natural and human rights,” Soliz said. “We are here for all people that feel like they do not have a voice and feel like they are not being heard with the restriction of our rights. These people taking away rights care more about lives that are not even born than those that are already born and living. They are pro-birth not pro-life.”

Asked about the impact of the repeal of Roe vs. Wade, Soliz said it severely affects women’s health decisions, especially with the restrictive Texas laws on abortion that do not even give rape victims an exemption to abort an unwanted child that is forced upon them criminally.

When asked if she felt there was room for compromise on laws concerning abortion, Soliz said that once a baby reaches viability, she was not in favor of abortion, but expressed concerns with what she saw as a broken adoption and foster system. She said she feels it was a woman’s choice to make decisions concerning her own healthcare.

Soliz said she sees the repeal of women’s health-care rights as possibly the beginning of decisions and laws infringing on other rights, such as same-sex marriage, but felt that that would get even more pushback if such measures were passed.

“How would you feel if you were a woman or a man and were being told what to do with your body regardless of what it was?” Soliz added.

Italya Saiz, who spoke on the Potter County Courthouse building steps, talked about her reasoning for being part of the rally.

"I am out here because this is way bigger than just today,” Saiz said. "This is about human rights and human rights that involve health care accessibility and everyone that needs it. I am a person with a uterus and I have a mother and nieces in my household. I want them to be able to have that choice, so I am out here speaking towards their future choices for health care.”

Regarding Texas’ restriction of abortion rights with few exceptions, including rape, Saiz said that a hostile attitude toward women’s health care just shows a level of ignorance and indifference to women’s rights. She said the state is seeing a growing community stand up for its rights with its restrictions.

“We will just come back with a bigger fight because there is a big community of activists growing right now and I think we all have a really big passion for speaking up for inequality and essential rights," Saiz added. "We will continue protesting and putting our word out there to make sure our voices are heard."

Tiffany Hirani, who attended the protest, said she was impressed by the turnout and the impact of the younger generation speaking out for their rights.

“The torch has to be handed over and I am of the older generation right now and I am still working, still getting my hands dirty in this fight,” Hirani said. “But it such a beautiful thing to see our youth stepping up and taking that mantle. I really appreciate what these young people are doing today, especially since these restrictions will affect them more than any generation in recent history.”

Soliz said she hopes that this is the start of more speaking up in a community that has a history of repressing marginalized rights of the minority voice.

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: March for Your Rights rally hosted in downtown Amarillo

Comments / 2

