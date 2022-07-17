UK Property Asking Prices Rise 9.3% on Year - Rightmove

As a debt-free graduate of UC Berkeley with a six-figure income, Kristy Kim, 33, did not expect to be rejected five times for an auto loan. The South Korean immigrant had never heard about the FICO score, which judges a person's creditworthiness based on several factors, including credit history. To challenge what she saw as an outdated credit bureau system, Kim founded San Francisco-based TomoCredit in 2019 to offer credit cards to immigrants and young adults who don't have satisfying credit scores, and in just one year landed on Inc.'s 2020 Female Founders list. Since that year, TomoCredit revenue has grown 10 times, with over 2 million dollars in 2021 revenue, up from $200,000 in 2020. Here's how she did it. --As told to Xintian Tina Wang.

