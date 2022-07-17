ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

More showers and T-storms possible late

By Raquel Dominguez
WBKO
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Some of us have seen those showers and storms today! Overall, more rain is expected as we end our weekend and start our work week. Additional showers and storms will arrive later this evening and tonight. The thunderstorms that we do see are expected to remain...

