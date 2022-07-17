More showers and T-storms possible late

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Much needed rain continues to move in today. Additional showers and storms will continue today. This will not only bring us some much needed rain, but it will aid in heat relief! Daytime highs will top out in mid to uppers 80s, but it will still stay humid. Due to the saturated ground and humidity sticking around, areas of fog could move in tonight and impact your morning drive tomorrow. Tuesday afternoon will be seasonably hot, but high humidity could make it feel hotter. The heat continues to build the rest of the week, with only a slight chance of a shower Wednesday night. Then all signs point to high pressure rebuilding over the region. This keeps us rain-free and brings even hot & humid conditions to the area! Highs could be in the upper 90s this weekend, with the humidity making it feel more like 105-110.

BOWLING GREEN, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO