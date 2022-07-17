ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Watch: HONDA INDY TORONTO // POST-RACE INTERVIEWS

For the first time since 2019, INDYCAR returned to Exhibition Place.

Yardbarker

Watch: Austin Dillon, Brad Keselowski get into it under caution

Nobody seemed to know the reason why Dillon initiated contact with Keselowski. Some speculated that Dillon may have had some lingering negative feelings towards Keselowski over last year’s crash at Michigan. Dillon entered Sunday’s race No. 20 in the playoff standings. Keselowski and the No. 6 Ford entered No....
NBC Sports

IndyCar results and points after Toronto

Toronto results, points: Scott Dixon ended a 23-race NTT IndyCar Series winless streak (the second longest in his career) Sunday, winning the Honda Indy Toronto by 0.8106 seconds over Colton Herta. With his first victory in the No. 9 Dallara-Honda since May 1, 2021 at Texas Motor Speedway, Dixon tied...
Yardbarker

Watch: 2022 LAP 1 ONBOARDS // HONDA INDY TORONTO

Precise. Tight. Tricky. How else would you describe lap 1 of the Honda Indy Toronto?
Racing News

NASCAR set to race in the streets of Chicago

Video: Take a lap around the NASCAR street race in Chicago. On July 1-2, 2023 the NASCAR Cup Series and IMSA will take the green flag on the streets of Chicago. It marks the first street race in the history of the NASCAR Cup Series. The course runs famous streets...
Yardbarker

Watch: 2022 RACE RADIOS // GRAHAM RAHAL AT HONDA INDY TORONTO

"I'm so proud of you for keeping your chin up." The whole @RLLracing crew was pumped to get a P4 finish with @GrahamRahal on Sunday.
Yardbarker

Which cities should get an NFL expansion team?

The NFL is always looking to expand its reach to as many fans as possible. More teams joining the league isn’t a matter of if but when. We’ve compiled a list of the cities that deserve an NFL team the most. Your city just might be on it.
FanBuzz

The Rolling Stones’ July 4th Show at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Was a Night of Fireworks and Fire Tunes

Indianapolis Motor Speedway is a venue steeped in rich auto racing history. Today, it is the site of the Indy 500 and the Verizon 200 in the NASCAR Cup Series, but in the past, it also hosted Formula One’s United States Grand Prix, MotoGP’s Indianapolis Motorcycle Grand Prix, and NASCAR’s now-defunct Brickyard 400. But, during Fourth of July weekend in 2015, IMS took a break from motorsports when it hosted the Rolling Stones for an incredible infield concert. Performing for nearly 50,000 fans, the iconic rock band absolutely rocked the stage for the first non-race weekend concert in Indy’s over 100-year history.
The Spun

Look: Bubba Wallace Reacts To NASCAR Street Race News

Bubba Wallace is already getting excited for NASCAR's first-ever cup-series street race in 2023. The 28-year-old reacted to the news on Twitter this Tuesday afternoon. "Chicago, shall we race?! NASCAR street course coming July 2nd, 2023," he said. This is going to be fun. Here's what NASCAR senior vice president...
The Spun

NASCAR Announces Decision On 2023 Road America Race

With the NASCAR Cup Series officially heading to Chicago for a street course race next year, the circuit will not be running at Road America in Wisconsin. That doesn't mean it will never return to Sheboygan though, said NASCAR senior vice president of racing development and strategy Brad Kennedy during this afternoon's press conference announcing the Chicago race.
racer.com

NASCAR leaves the door open to future Road America return

With the addition of the Chicago street course in early July 2023, the Road America road course will fall off the NASCAR Cup Series schedule. “We’ve had some great racing there the past couple of years with the Cup Series,” said Ben Kennedy, NASCAR senior vice president of racing development and strategy. “I think we’ve seen some really exciting finishes, Tyler Reddick going to victory lane just recently. And a great turnout for our fans as well.
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Official Chicago Announcement

NASCAR will officially be taking it to the streets during the 2023 Cup Series season. After dropping no shortage of hints that it was coming, the company announced on Tuesday that Chicago will host a NASCAR Cup Series street course race next year. The street circuit event will take place...
Racing News

New Hampshire TV Ratings: July 2022 (NASCAR)

Over the weekend, NASCAR returned to New Hampshire Motor Speedway. The 1.058-mile oval hosted the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series and Whelen Modified Series. View New Hampshire tv ratings below. Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race brought 860,000 viewers on average. It had a rating of 0.56. Sunday’s NASCAR Cup...
Racing News

Toronto Race Results: July 17, 2022 (Indycar Series)

Today, the NTT Indycar Series returns to the streets of Toronto, Canada for the first time since 2019. It’s the Honda Indy Toronto. View Toronto results for the Indycar race below. Toronto Menu. TV Schedule | Prac | Prac 2 / Qual | Race. Colton Herta and Scott Dixon...
racer.com

Cornelison to sing national anthem before IndyCar IMS road course race

Jim Cornelison, best known for singing ‘(Back Home Again in) Indiana’ before the Indianapolis 500 and performing the national anthem for Chicago Blackhawks and Chicago Bears games, will sing ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’ before the Gallagher Grand Prix IndyCar race on Saturday, July 30 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
ESPN

Scott Dixon wins in IndyCar's return to Canada, feels 'fantastic' after ending 22-race winless streak

TORONTO -- Scott Dixon had been waiting more than a year to join Mario Andretti in second place on IndyCar's career wins list. The only one ahead of him now is A.J. Foyt. The six-time series champion finally snapped a 22-race winless streak Sunday when he held off pole sitter Colton Herta and Felix Rosenqvist on a late restart to win in the series' return to Canada following a three-year hiatus.
racer.com

Simpson switches to HMD for remainder of Indy Lights season

Chip Ganassi Racing development driver Kyffin Simpson has departed the TJ Speed Motorsports Indy Lights team to join the championship-leading HMD Motorsports outfit. He’ll pilot the No. 21 HMD Dallara IL15-AER starting this weekend at Iowa Speedway. “I’m excited to join HMD Motorsports at Iowa and for the remainder...
