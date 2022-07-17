Watch: HONDA INDY TORONTO // POST-RACE INTERVIEWS

Indianapolis Motor Speedway is a venue steeped in rich auto racing history. Today, it is the site of the Indy 500 and the Verizon 200 in the NASCAR Cup Series, but in the past, it also hosted Formula One’s United States Grand Prix, MotoGP’s Indianapolis Motorcycle Grand Prix, and NASCAR’s now-defunct Brickyard 400. But, during Fourth of July weekend in 2015, IMS took a break from motorsports when it hosted the Rolling Stones for an incredible infield concert. Performing for nearly 50,000 fans, the iconic rock band absolutely rocked the stage for the first non-race weekend concert in Indy’s over 100-year history.

