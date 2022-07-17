Watch: 2022 RACE HIGHLIGHTS // HONDA INDY TORONTO

Nobody seemed to know the reason why Dillon initiated contact with Keselowski. Some speculated that Dillon may have had some lingering negative feelings towards Keselowski over last year’s crash at Michigan. Dillon entered Sunday’s race No. 20 in the playoff standings. Keselowski and the No. 6 Ford entered No....
TORONTO (AP) — Scott Dixon had been waiting more than a year to join Mario Andretti in second place on IndyCar’s career wins list. The only one ahead of him now is A.J. Foyt. The six-time series champion finally snapped a 22-race winless streak Sunday when he held off pole sitter Colton Herta and Felix Rosenqvist on a late restart to win in the series’ return to Canada following a three-year hiatus. Dixon’s 52nd career win came more than 21 years after his first triumph in Pennsylvania — the only one of his career that did not come with Chip Ganassi Racing — and puts him some rarified air. The next victory moves Dixon past Andretti and continues the climb toward Foyt, who holds a record that may never be broken with 67 career wins.
Precise. Tight. Tricky. How else would you describe lap 1 of the Honda Indy Toronto? Download the INDYCAR App Powered by NTT DATA: https://www.indycar.com/mobile-app Follow the NTT INDYCAR SERIES: Twitter // https://twitter.com/IndyCar Facebook // https://www.facebook.com/indycar Instagram // https://www.instagram.com/indycar TikTok // https://www.tiktok.com/@indycar?lang=en.
The NFL is always looking to expand its reach to as many fans as possible. More teams joining the league isn’t a matter of if but when. We’ve compiled a list of the cities that deserve an NFL team the most. Your city just might be on it.
Colton Herta was on the pole for IndyCar's Toronto race but finished second to Scott Dixon. Herta's P2 was still impressive if you consider he struggled to see at the end of the race. His balaclava broke, and his long hair fell in front of his face, something he couldn't...
A fascinating group stage of Euro 2022 has come to a close after almost two weeks packed full of football, elation and heartbreak, and everything that goes with it. We have been treated to the women’s game at its best, both with the quality of play and the excellence and vibrance of the fans off it.
Video: Take a lap around the NASCAR street race in Chicago. On July 1-2, 2023 the NASCAR Cup Series and IMSA will take the green flag on the streets of Chicago. It marks the first street race in the history of the NASCAR Cup Series. The course runs famous streets...
With the NASCAR Cup Series officially heading to Chicago for a street course race next year, the circuit will not be running at Road America in Wisconsin. That doesn't mean it will never return to Sheboygan though, said NASCAR senior vice president of racing development and strategy Brad Kennedy during this afternoon's press conference announcing the Chicago race.
Scott Dixon remembers winning his first IndyCar race more than two decades ago, back when the only thing he cared about was keeping his job, and the thought of having his name someday mentioned in the same breath as A.J. Foyt, the Unser family and Mario Andretti seemed downright laughable.
With the addition of the Chicago street course in early July 2023, the Road America road course will fall off the NASCAR Cup Series schedule. “We’ve had some great racing there the past couple of years with the Cup Series,” said Ben Kennedy, NASCAR senior vice president of racing development and strategy. “I think we’ve seen some really exciting finishes, Tyler Reddick going to victory lane just recently. And a great turnout for our fans as well.
IndyCar team owner Chip Ganassi remains adamant that defending IndyCar champion Alex Palou will be back in his No. 10 and honor the remaining option year on his contract, despite Palou claiming this past week that he’ll be racing for Team McLaren in 2023. “Alex Palou is under contract...
Corey LaJoie will compete at the NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono Speedway on July 24 in a special WWE SummerSlam-themed No. 7 car. The partnership between WWE, Spire Motorsport and Peacock brought the design to life, featuring Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar on the front. LaJoie took part in a special promo while debuting the card, holding the Universal Championship while hyping up the July 30 premium live event.
Today, the NTT Indycar Series returns to the streets of Toronto, Canada for the first time since 2019. It’s the Honda Indy Toronto. View Toronto results for the Indycar race below. Toronto Menu. TV Schedule | Prac | Prac 2 / Qual | Race. Colton Herta and Scott Dixon...
NASCAR will officially be taking it to the streets during the 2023 Cup Series season. After dropping no shortage of hints that it was coming, the company announced on Tuesday that Chicago will host a NASCAR Cup Series street course race next year. The street circuit event will take place...
Jim Cornelison, best known for singing ‘(Back Home Again in) Indiana’ before the Indianapolis 500 and performing the national anthem for Chicago Blackhawks and Chicago Bears games, will sing ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’ before the Gallagher Grand Prix IndyCar race on Saturday, July 30 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Over the weekend, NASCAR returned to New Hampshire Motor Speedway. The 1.058-mile oval hosted the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series and Whelen Modified Series. View New Hampshire tv ratings below. Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race brought 860,000 viewers on average. It had a rating of 0.56. Sunday’s NASCAR Cup...
Site: Long Pond, Pennsylvania. Schedule: Saturday, practice, 2:35 p.m., and qualifying, 3:20 p.m.; Sunday, race, 3 p.m. (USA). Race distance: 160 laps, 400 miles. Last year: Alex Bowman won the first half of a doubleheader weekend after starting 13th and Kye Busch won the back end after starting 19th. Last...
Chip Ganassi Racing development driver Kyffin Simpson has departed the TJ Speed Motorsports Indy Lights team to join the championship-leading HMD Motorsports outfit. He’ll pilot the No. 21 HMD Dallara IL15-AER starting this weekend at Iowa Speedway. “I’m excited to join HMD Motorsports at Iowa and for the remainder...
Scott Dixon broke into victory lane for the first time this year, for the fourth time at Toronto, and moved to second in a tie with Mario Andretti on the all-time IndyCar win list — with 52 — as the Chip Ganassi Racing driver overtook polesitter Colton Herta and never looked back in the contact-filled contest.
Comments / 0