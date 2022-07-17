ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Watch: 2022 RACE HIGHLIGHTS // HONDA INDY TORONTO

Cover picture for the article85 laps of INDYCAR action. Check out all the highlights from the...

Yardbarker

Watch: Austin Dillon, Brad Keselowski get into it under caution

Nobody seemed to know the reason why Dillon initiated contact with Keselowski. Some speculated that Dillon may have had some lingering negative feelings towards Keselowski over last year’s crash at Michigan. Dillon entered Sunday’s race No. 20 in the playoff standings. Keselowski and the No. 6 Ford entered No....
MOTORSPORTS
The Associated Press

Scott Dixon ties Mario Andretti with 52nd career IndyCar win

TORONTO (AP) — Scott Dixon had been waiting more than a year to join Mario Andretti in second place on IndyCar’s career wins list. The only one ahead of him now is A.J. Foyt. The six-time series champion finally snapped a 22-race winless streak Sunday when he held off pole sitter Colton Herta and Felix Rosenqvist on a late restart to win in the series’ return to Canada following a three-year hiatus. Dixon’s 52nd career win came more than 21 years after his first triumph in Pennsylvania — the only one of his career that did not come with Chip Ganassi Racing — and puts him some rarified air. The next victory moves Dixon past Andretti and continues the climb toward Foyt, who holds a record that may never be broken with 67 career wins.
MOTORSPORTS
Yardbarker

Watch: 2022 LAP 1 ONBOARDS // HONDA INDY TORONTO

Precise. Tight. Tricky. How else would you describe lap 1 of the Honda Indy Toronto? Download the INDYCAR App Powered by NTT DATA: https://www.indycar.com/mobile-app Follow the NTT INDYCAR SERIES: Twitter // https://twitter.com/IndyCar Facebook // https://www.facebook.com/indycar Instagram // https://www.instagram.com/indycar TikTok // https://www.tiktok.com/@indycar?lang=en.
MOTORSPORTS
Yardbarker

Which cities should get an NFL expansion team?

The NFL is always looking to expand its reach to as many fans as possible. More teams joining the league isn’t a matter of if but when. We’ve compiled a list of the cities that deserve an NFL team the most. Your city just might be on it.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Racing News

NASCAR set to race in the streets of Chicago

Video: Take a lap around the NASCAR street race in Chicago. On July 1-2, 2023 the NASCAR Cup Series and IMSA will take the green flag on the streets of Chicago. It marks the first street race in the history of the NASCAR Cup Series. The course runs famous streets...
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

NASCAR Announces Decision On 2023 Road America Race

With the NASCAR Cup Series officially heading to Chicago for a street course race next year, the circuit will not be running at Road America in Wisconsin. That doesn't mean it will never return to Sheboygan though, said NASCAR senior vice president of racing development and strategy Brad Kennedy during this afternoon's press conference announcing the Chicago race.
CHICAGO, IL
racer.com

NASCAR leaves the door open to future Road America return

With the addition of the Chicago street course in early July 2023, the Road America road course will fall off the NASCAR Cup Series schedule. “We’ve had some great racing there the past couple of years with the Cup Series,” said Ben Kennedy, NASCAR senior vice president of racing development and strategy. “I think we’ve seen some really exciting finishes, Tyler Reddick going to victory lane just recently. And a great turnout for our fans as well.
CHICAGO, IL
ComicBook

WWE SummerSlam Car to Compete at NASCAR Cup Series Race at Pocono Raceway

Corey LaJoie will compete at the NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono Speedway on July 24 in a special WWE SummerSlam-themed No. 7 car. The partnership between WWE, Spire Motorsport and Peacock brought the design to life, featuring Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar on the front. LaJoie took part in a special promo while debuting the card, holding the Universal Championship while hyping up the July 30 premium live event.
WWE
Racing News

Toronto Race Results: July 17, 2022 (Indycar Series)

Today, the NTT Indycar Series returns to the streets of Toronto, Canada for the first time since 2019. It’s the Honda Indy Toronto. View Toronto results for the Indycar race below. Toronto Menu. TV Schedule | Prac | Prac 2 / Qual | Race. Colton Herta and Scott Dixon...
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Official Chicago Announcement

NASCAR will officially be taking it to the streets during the 2023 Cup Series season. After dropping no shortage of hints that it was coming, the company announced on Tuesday that Chicago will host a NASCAR Cup Series street course race next year. The street circuit event will take place...
CHICAGO, IL
racer.com

Cornelison to sing national anthem before IndyCar IMS road course race

Jim Cornelison, best known for singing ‘(Back Home Again in) Indiana’ before the Indianapolis 500 and performing the national anthem for Chicago Blackhawks and Chicago Bears games, will sing ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’ before the Gallagher Grand Prix IndyCar race on Saturday, July 30 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
CHICAGO, IL
Racing News

New Hampshire TV Ratings: July 2022 (NASCAR)

Over the weekend, NASCAR returned to New Hampshire Motor Speedway. The 1.058-mile oval hosted the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series and Whelen Modified Series. View New Hampshire tv ratings below. Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race brought 860,000 viewers on average. It had a rating of 0.56. Sunday’s NASCAR Cup...
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Simpson switches to HMD for remainder of Indy Lights season

Chip Ganassi Racing development driver Kyffin Simpson has departed the TJ Speed Motorsports Indy Lights team to join the championship-leading HMD Motorsports outfit. He’ll pilot the No. 21 HMD Dallara IL15-AER starting this weekend at Iowa Speedway. “I’m excited to join HMD Motorsports at Iowa and for the remainder...
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

Dixon draws level with Andretti with win No. 52 in Toronto

Scott Dixon broke into victory lane for the first time this year, for the fourth time at Toronto, and moved to second in a tie with Mario Andretti on the all-time IndyCar win list — with 52 — as the Chip Ganassi Racing driver overtook polesitter Colton Herta and never looked back in the contact-filled contest.
MOTORSPORTS

