WASHINGTON (TND) — Authorities have identified the victims, as well as the suspect, and the “good Samaritan,” who were all involved in a fatal mall shooting in Indiana. Victims include Pedro Pineda, 56, and his wife, 37-year-old Rosa Mirian Rivera de Pineda, and 30-year-old Victor Gomez, all of Indianapolis, according to Greenwood Police Chief Jim Ison.

GREENWOOD, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO