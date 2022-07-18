ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 MUST-SEE Historic Sites In Illinois (Expert Guide + Photos)

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHistoric Sites In Illinois. More Than Just Parks has 5 incredible must-see sites for you. I’ve been to so many of these amazing places since retiring from teaching in 2018. Did I mention that I taught history? I spent a lifetime teaching about the history behind these momentous sites. Then I...

97ZOK

Illinois Is Best Known For Just One Thing & Absolutely Nothing Else

There are a lot of things Illinois is known for, one being the famous city of Chicago and all of the attractions within it. Since being born and raised in Illinois myself, I want to give you a small list of what makes me think of the good ol' Land of Lincoln! To start, clearly Abraham Lincoln. He's a pretty big staple in this state because Illinois is where he started his political career! Lincoln is also buried in Springfield to make his story a little more special.
fox32chicago.com

A list of every known Illinois resident charged in the U.S. Capitol breach

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, interrupted a joint session of Congress in the midst of affirming the results of the 2020 presidential election. The attack has been estimated to have caused $1.5 million in damage to the Capitol and triggered what has been described as likely the largest criminal investigation in U.S. history.
muddyrivernews.com

Pritzker pushes for assault weapons ban, federal action

SPRINGFIELD – In the wake of the July 4 mass shooting in Highland Park that left seven people dead and dozens more injured, Gov. JB Pritzker is calling for a ban at both the state and national levels on military-style assault rifles and high-capacity magazines. The governor made those...
morethanjustparks.com

10 MUST-SEE Historic Sites In New York (Expert Guide + Photos)

Historic Sites In New York. More Than Just Parks has 10 incredible must-see sites for you. There’s so much more to this exciting place than the Empire State Building and Yankee Stadium. In this article, we’ll familiarize you with the incredible historic sites located in New York State.
NBC Chicago

5 Sunflower Fields in Illinois to Visit This Summer

Summer means sunflower season (or at least, Instagram-worthy sunflower posting season). While individual flower blooms typically last only a few weeks, some farms grow many fields that bloom throughout the summer and even into fall. Here's where you can find sunflower fields and mazes in the Chicago area and across...
starvedrock.media

Most valuable crops grown in Illinois

Compiled a list of the most valuable crops produced in Illinois using data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
iHeartRadio

This Is Illinois’ Coolest Concert Venue

Everyone remembers their very first concert. For example, my first concert was at the state fair. With a funnel cake in one hand and my dad's hand in the other, I saw the Jonas Brothers (Yes, it was iconic). Thus began my love for music, and more specifically, my love for live music.
walls102.com

Illinois expands health care coverage for immigrant adults to include those aged 42 and up

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services is expanding the Health Benefits for Immigrant Adults program to now provide health care coverage to undocumented immigrant adults and certain legal permanent residents aged 42 and over. Illinois in March launched the Health Benefits for Immigrant Adults program for qualifying individuals aged 55 to 64. The Illinois General Assembly authorized the expansion to include those aged 42 and up as part of Medicaid omnibus legislation this spring that Gov. JB Pritzker signed into law in May. Qualifying individuals aged 42 to 54 will be eligible for services through the Health Benefits for Immigrant Adults program beginning July 1, 2022. Covered services include doctor and hospital visits, lab tests, physical and occupational therapy, mental health, substance abuse disorder services, dental and vision services, and prescription drugs.
WCIA

As Covid threat rises, Illinois data gets murky

Most of the Chicago region is now back in the “high” threat level for Covid-19 transmission; but it comes as some of the metrics that used to drive decision making about the virus may be as murky as it was during the early days of the pandemic. With...
