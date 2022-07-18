ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Fox Sports apologises for using footage of 9/11 memorial in baseball game promo

By Io Dodds
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vw7xa_0gjCoMd400
Family members of 9/11 victims stand at the edge of one of the memorial pools in New York City on the attack’s 10th anniversary in 2011 (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Fox Sports has apologised for using footage of a memorial to the 9/11 attacks in its promotional video for a baseball game on Saturday Night.

The Murdoch-run sports broadcaster said in a statement on Sunday that it had shown "poor judgement" in using the reflecting pools of the National September 11 Memorial in New York City as a backdrop for a jazzy graphic.

The promotion, which appeared during a match between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox on Saturday night, superimposed the teams’ logos onto the two reflecting pools in aerial footage of the landmark.

The September 11 memorial was opened in 2011 to commemorate the terrorist attack on the World Trade Center ten years earlier, which killed 2,977 people and launched the US and its allies into devastating wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.

Each reflecting pool marks the spot where one of the Trade Center’s twin towers stood, before both were struck by passenger jets hijacked by members of the Islamic fundamentalist group Al Qaeda and crumbled to the ground.

During last night’s telecast, we used poor judgment on the use of a graphic," a Fox Sports spokesperson told The Daily Beast. "We sincerely apologize and regret the decision."

The company’s right-wing sister station Fox News has been accused of exploiting the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks to spread fear about Muslims.

The Independent has asked Fox Sports for any additional comment.

Journalists and baseball fans swiftly objected to the graphic on social media on Saturday night, calling it "horrible", "beyond offensive", and "egregious and tone-deaf".

"My goodness. That is incomprehensible," said New York baseball commentator Howie Rose. "Offensive doesn’t even begin to describe it."

Former Fox Sports anchor Keith Olbermann said: "F*** you, Fox Sports. It was always shameful to work for you but this eclipses everything else."

One Twitter user simply asked: "Fox, WYD" – meaning "what are you doing?”

Comments / 1

Related
NBC Sports

Here are the 2022 MLB All-Star Game starting lineups

The lineup cards for the 2022 MLB All-Star Game have been posted. Los Angeles Angels two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani will lead off the Midsummer Classic at Dodger Stadium for the visiting American League, followed by MLB home run leader Aaron Judge and Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers. Here's...
MLB
golfmagic.com

Report: Rory McIlroy wept in Erica Stoll's arms after heartbreak at The Open

Rory McIlroy may have kept up a brave front after another major escaped his grasp at the 150th Open Championship. But according to Golf.Com, the 33-year-old Northern Irishman burst into floods of tears no sooner had he embraced his wife Erica Stoll after doing his round of media interviews. If...
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Howie Rose
Person
Keith Olbermann
The Independent

Jake Paul fakes ‘accident’ ahead of Hasim Rahman Jr fight

Jake Paul has joked that he has suffered a ‘broken back’ due to having to ‘carry’ the promotion of his upcoming fight card.Paul has gone 5-0 as a professional boxer, knocking out each man he has faced, and the YouTube star is scheduled to compete again on 6 August. Paul is set to fight fellow American Hasim Rahman Jr – son of former heavyweight champion Hasim Rahman – at Madison Square Garden in New York City.Paul, 25, took to Twitter on Monday to tease Rahman Jr, who is stepping in for Tommy Fury, half-brother of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson.“I’m...
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox Sports#9 11 Memorial#Fox News#The New York Yankees#The Boston Red Sox#The World Trade Center#The Trade Center#Islamic#Al Qaeda#The Daily Beast#Muslims
NBC Sports Chicago

Here are the tallest MLB players of all time

MLB has seen some giants take the field – and we’re not talking about San Francisco. Jared Beck could be one of those physical giants. The Baltimore Orioles selected the 7-foot tall pitcher out of Saint Leo University in the 13th round of the 2022 MLB Draft. Only time will tell if Beck can set the Major League Baseball record for tallest player in league history.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

American League grabs 3-2 win over National League in 2022 MLB All-Star Game

Major League Baseball’s bragging rights stay with the American League. The AL defeated the National League 3-2 to win the 2022 MLB All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday, making it a dominant nine straight wins in the contest:. Offense was the name of the game in the early...
MLB
Yardbarker

White Sox All-Star Game Highlights: Anderson, Hendriks Help AL to Victory

The 2022 MLB All-Star Game and surrounding festivities are finally in the books. This year’s installment of the Midsummer Classic resulted in a 3-2 victory for the American League. The Chicago White Sox had two representatives in the 2022 All-Star Game: shortstop Tim Anderson and reliever Liam Hendriks. Here’s how they fared.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
Iraq
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Rob Manfred ripped over All-Star Game uniforms comment

Many MLB fans were once again upset over the uniforms at the All-Star Game on Tuesday night, but commissioner Rob Manfred remains quite pleased with the change. For the second consecutive year, players wore uniforms that were specific to the All-Star Game rather than wearing the appropriate home or away uniform of the team they play for. The National League, which was the home team, wore white jerseys with their team’s name in gold letters on the front and their last name on the back. The American League wore charcoal grey.
MLB
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to commissioner Rob Manfred’s shocking comments

While Major League Baseball players typically enjoy comfortable salaries, but the same cannot be said of the players in Minor League Baseball. According to a report from a nonprofit organization called More Than Baseball, most minor league players make less than $10,000 a year and as little as $4,800 thanks to wages that are significantly less than the federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour. Players in the minor leagues deal with poor living conditions and poor-quality food and are usually forced to work second jobs just to afford basic living expenses.
MLB
Sports Illustrated

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred Questioned About Minor League Wages

Major League Baseball has faced increased scrutiny in recent years regarding the relatively poor wages paid to minor league players. Speaking at the All-Star Game in Los Angeles on Tuesday, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred disputed the notion that prospects don’t receive fair pay. But his response was met with fierce blowback.
MLB
theScore

Would this 1 change make MLB's All-Star Game a must-watch event?

There's hardly any mystery left in Major League Baseball. There's a leaderboard for everything that can be measured. There's been an explosion in the data available to fans - spin rates, exit velocities, even a baserunner's lead. A player's performance can be boiled down to one number such as wins above replacement, which is imperfect but remains a quantum leap from batting average, earned run average, and all the counting stats.
NFL
American Songwriter

The 12 Best Baseball Songs

It’s time to get your Cracker Jacks ready for two reasons: first, you’re about to dive into the list of the greatest baseball songs of all time AND tonight (July 19) is the annual Major League Baseball All-Star Game. That’s the best kind of double play, wouldn’t you say?
MLB
Decider.com

MLB All-Star Game 2022 Live Stream: Time, Channel, Where To Watch

The Midsummer Classic heads to Los Angeles as the 2022 MLB All-Star game airs on FOX!. Live from Dodger Stadium, this year’s celebration of baseball’s best features hometown hero Clayton Kershaw’s (7-2, 2.13 ERA) first All-Star Game start as the beloved pitcher takes the mound against Tampa Bay’s lights-out lefty Shane McClanahan (10-3, 1.71 ERA). The AL squad includes Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge, Rafael Devers, and Vladimir Guerrero Jr., while the NL counters with a slew of superstars, including Ronald Acuña Jr., Mookie Betts, Paul Goldschmidt, and Manny Machado. Full All-Star Game rosters can be found on the MLB website.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

The Independent

752K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy