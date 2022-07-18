ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Orlando City B vs. Chicago Fire II: Final Score 4-3 as OCB Erase Two-Goal Deficit to Win Seven-Goal Thriller

By Sean Rollins
The Mane Land
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOrlando City B (4-8-3, 17 points) came back from a 3-1 deficit to beat Chicago Fire II (4-8-4, 17 points) in a 4-3 thriller at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, IL. The hosts took a 3-1 lead early in the second half through a Victor Bezerra hat trick, but a Favian Loyola...

www.themaneland.com

The Mane Land

Orlando City vs. Arsenal, International Friendly: Final Score 3-1 as Lions Fall vs. Gunners

Orlando City played like the better side for 45 minutes in a midseason friendly against Arsenal, but the English Premier League giants took control in the second half en route to a 3-1 win over the Lions at Exploria Stadium. Facundo Torres canceled out an early Arsenal goal but Eddie Nketiah and Reiss Nelson scored after the hour mark to put the match away.
ORLANDO, FL
multihousingnews.com

Suburban Orlando Asset Trades for $101M

The 300-unit property came online this year. Middleburg Communities, in a joint venture with Stockbridge, has acquired Indigo Champions Ridge, a Class A 300-unit community in Davenport, Fla., a suburb of Orlando. The previous owners were Red Clay Development Partners and Atlantic Residential, Yardi Matrix data shows, and were represented by Berkadia in this transaction.
ORLANDO, FL
407area.com

Say Hello to the Top-rated Chocolate Shops in Orlando

Most of us have a love-hate relationship with chocolates. The combination of sinful taste, texture, and appearance make them almost impossible to resist - even when one is trying to cut sugar out of their diet. If you too happen to LOVE chocolates and can’t say no to them, we...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Mid-90s and storms in Central Florida forecast

ORLANDO, Fla. – Central Florida will heat into the mid-90s over the next several days. Rain chances will come late in the afternoon, with a 60% coverage, on Monday and Tuesday. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. Expect rain chances at 50% on Wednesday and 40%...
ORLANDO, FL
yourcommunitypaper.com

‘Patronized by the highest class’: Orlando’s San Juan Hotel

Submitted by Whitney Barrett, Orange County Regional History Center archivist. The San Juan Hotel began its ascent in the downtown Orlando skyline in 1885 at 32 N. Orange Ave. Originally a three-story building, the hotel was owned by Henry S. Kedney and constructed by C.E. Pierce at the cost of $150,000. In 1887, Henry Beeman purchased the new hotel and spent a pretty penny on improvements. He added two more stories — as well as an addition — spending about $500,000. Over the next few decades, other improvements included verandas, a laundry room, private baths and a barbershop turned cafe. One promotional brochure boasted that “… extensive additions have been made to the grounds, and wide verandas built on to the hotel. Sanitary arrangements are perfect. In a word, the hotel is modern in the strictest sense, is conducted on the broadest lines, and is patronized by the highest class.”
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

President Biden set to speak at law enforcement conference in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – Just over a week after Florida got a visit from Vice President Kamala Harris, President Joe Biden is coming to the Sunshine State. Biden will be in Orlando on Monday to address the annual conference for the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives at the Rosen Shingle Creek Resort.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

‘Summer of Sharks’ event swims into SEA LIFE Orlando Aquarium

ORLANDO, Fla. – SEA LIFE Orlando Aquarium is now hosting its “Summer of Sharks” event series, the aquarium said in a news release. Guests will see a number of shark activities including a behind-the-scenes tour, scavenger hunt and meet-and-greet with the aquarium’s mascot, Sharky. [TRENDING: Florida...
ORLANDO, FL
orlandoweekly.com

Remembering Doug Ba'aser, wickedly funny Orlando theater and arts mainstay

Like most friends and followers of the Orlando theater, I was completely stunned and heartbroken to learn that Doug Ba’aser had passed away in his home late last week at the age of 62. Ba’aser was an absolute legend of the area stage. He was revered by the actors he worked with — both in the “legitimate” theater and at attractions like Sleuths Mystery Dinner Shows — who knew him as a fearless performer who could make any bit better via his impeccable timing and delivery. Even locals who never set foot inside a live-performance venue knew and loved him as one-half of the “Wanzie and Doug” movie-review team on Real Radio 104.1’s The Philips Phile for many years.
ORLANDO, FL
Inside the Magic

Universal Orlando Fan Frustrated With “Expensive” Vacation

Theme Park vacations can be pricey and have only gotten more expensive due to inflation and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. A single day at the two Universal Orlando Theme Parks – Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure – starts at $164 per Guest!. While a...
ORLANDO, FL
NewsBreak
Sports
orlandoweekly.com

Toys 'R' Us is returning to Orlando this fall

Apparently, Lots-o' didn't kill them all off. Toys "R" Us is set to make an epic return to the Orlando area after landing a resurrection partnership with Macy's. The stores will be found inside every Macy's location across the country by mid-October, according to CNN Business. The once-bankrupt toy retailer...
ORLANDO, FL
piratesandprincesses.net

How Does the Krusty Burger Measure Up in Terms of Theme Park Burgers?

My aversion for quick service/counter service theme park burgers and pizza knows no bounds. I realize that creating mass produced quality food and beverage demands incredible effort. In fact, creating below average theme park fast food requires a large amount of time and effort. I appreciate all the food and beverage staff doing great work with inadequate appreciation. Please be nice to team members and cast members depending on which theme park resort you are visiting.
ORLANDO, FL

