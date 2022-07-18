ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northampton, MA

Northampton DPH adds more COVID-19 appointment times for youngest eligible group

 3 days ago

Ninth annual motorcycle run benefits Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Change to mental health crisis hotline benefits veterans.

Rising COVID cases still a concern for Springfield residents

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - COVID-19 cases in Springfield are slightly on the rise, but they are not as high as what Springfield officials projected last week. Nevertheless, they said the numbers are still a concern. Last Friday, officials told me that they expected cases to be more than 200 from...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Getting Answers: trash fines for Holyoke property owners

As this heat wave continues to roll through the region, Western Mass News wanted to see how people are staying cool. Not everyone stayed inside to beat the heat. Western Mass News spoke with restaurant owners and customers making the most of this steamy Wednesday night.
HOLYOKE, MA
Three Massachusetts Cities Named Most Educated in United States

Massachusetts is known for many things, Plymouth Rock, championships sports teams, beautiful landscapes from beaches to mountains, and of course some of the best schools in the country. Not only some of the best colleges in the U.S., but some of the best public and private grade and high schools as well, so it might not come as a big surprise that three Massachusetts cities were deemed some of the most educated in America.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
What is the Hottest it’s Ever Been in Massachusetts and When?

Massachusetts summers are something special. Take Berkshire County, for example, people enjoy being part of our special nook in Western Massachusetts. Who can blame them? We offer it all including swimming, biking, hiking, boating, fishing, and more. We have beautiful lakes scattered throughout Berkshire County including Onota Lake in Pittsfield, Pontoosuc Lake in Pittsfield, Windsor Lake in North Adams, Lake Mansfield in Great Barrington, Lake Buel in Monterey/New Marlborough, Lake Ashmere in Hinsdale/Peru, Stockbridge Bowl in Stockbridge and Laurel Lake in Lee just to name a few.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Bacteria presence closes Massachusetts lake

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Coes Reservoir, including Binienda Beach, in Worcester closed Wednesday due to the presence of bacteria, according to city officials. The City of Worcester advises that everyone should stay out of the water until further notice, and stop boat use and fishing due to the cyanobacteria containing surface scums.
WORCESTER, MA
Officials warn residents to avoid illegal swimming areas

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - With temperatures expected to be in the 90s through the rest of the week, many people are looking for places to cool off. However, local officials are warning the public to avoid any illegal and dangerous swimming areas. Western Mass News spoke with officials in Springfield...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Western Mass. residents fighting to stay cool during latest heat wave

Not everyone stayed inside to beat the heat. Western Mass News spoke with restaurant owners and customers making the most of this steamy Wednesday night.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Getting Answers: concerns over Westfield summer school without A/C

It is happening in several local communities, all of which use the same trash company – Republic Services.
WESTFIELD, MA
West Springfield Town Council votes to allow retail cannabis sales in city

On Monday, Tapestry Health in Springfield fielded calls to schedule appointments and provide vaccines as early as Tuesday. Our Western Mass News crew arrived around 5:30 p.m. and saw heavy smoke coming from the home. Springfield tenants left listening to fire alarm for several hours over weekend.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Janna's Thursday Forecast

Not everyone stayed inside to beat the heat. Western Mass News spoke with restaurant owners and customers making the most of this steamy Wednesday night. Western Mass News spoke with officials in Springfield and West Springfield who told us that they have not seen many people swimming illegally yet this week, but they are on alert as this heat wave continues.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Attorney for Springfield Gardens apartments addresses living condition concerns

On Monday, Tapestry Health in Springfield fielded calls to schedule appointments and provide vaccines as early as Tuesday. The council also voted to amend multiple ordinances relating to retail cannabis. Springfield crews respond to fire.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Water use restrictions in effect Friday for West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – West Springfield residents are asked to follow a mandatory outdoor water use restriction in effect beginning Friday. Between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., residents are asked to avoid using water for nonessential tasks such as watering and irrigation of lawns, as well as washing vehicles, the exterior of buildings, driveways, or sidewalks, unless it is necessary for safety or construction.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA

