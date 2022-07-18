ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Another State Of Emergency Declared In Sri Lanka As Acting President Takes Reins

By Uditha Jayasinghe
International Business Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSri Lanka's acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe has declared a state of emergency, according to a government notice released late on Sunday, as his administration seeks to quell social unrest and tackle an economic crisis gripping the island nation. Sri Lanka's beleaguered leaders have issued imposed a state of emergency...

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Sri Lanka crisis is a warning to other Asian nations

Sri Lanka is in the midst of a deep and unprecedented economic crisis that has sparked huge protests and seen its president quit after fleeing the country - but other countries could be at risk of similar troubles, according to the head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). "Countries with...
WORLD
Vox

Sri Lanka’s organic farming disaster, explained

Sri Lanka’s economy is in free fall. Runaway inflation reached 54.6 percent last month, and the South Asian country is now headed toward bankruptcy. Nine in 10 Sri Lankan families are skipping meals, and many are standing in line for days in the hope of acquiring fuel. The dire...
AGRICULTURE
Daily Mail

Putin sends up two supersonic White Swan nuclear bombers over the ocean north of NATO-applicants Finland and Sweden as he arrives in Iran seeking anti-Western alliance

Warmongering Russian president Vladimir Putin has sent two supersonic Tu-160 nuclear missile bombers soaring over the Barents Sea north of Norway, Finland and Sweden in yet another show of force. Putin and other Russian officials on several occasions warned Finland and Sweden, who had long been militarily neutral until their...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ranil Wickremesinghe
Person
Gotabaya Rajapaksa
Newsweek

Russia Boasts of Destroying Western Weapons in 'Precision' Missile Strikes

Russian forces have bragged about destroying NATO weapons in a series of strikes, according to reports. Russia's Ministry of Defense said long-range air-launched missiles fired by the Russian Armed Forces were able to destroy a warehouse which held Harpoon missiles, while a launcher and a transport-loading vehicle of a HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems) were destroyed in a separate strike, according to a report by Russian News Agency TASS.
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

US military chief reveals first Chinese target if war breaks out

If the U.S. and China ever go to war, the U.S. will go after China’s command and control first, the commandant of the Marine Corps revealed last week. During an event called “Defense Disruptors Series: A Conversation with General David Berger” at the Hudson Institute, Gen. Berger said “to weaken that animal over there” — referring to communist China — the U.S. would “go after command and control.”
MILITARY
Reuters

Iran's military warns U.S. against threats to use force

July 15 (Reuters) - The Iranian military warned the United States and Israel on Friday against threatening Iran with force, Iranian media reported, after U.S. President Joe Biden said he would use force as a last resort to prevent Tehran getting a nuclear weapon.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Unrest#Government Of Sri Lanka#State Of Emergency#Reuters
International Business Times

US, Allies Cannot Allow China To Dominate Raw Materials, Technologies: Yellen

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will call on Tuesday for deeper trade ties among allies to fortify their supply chains, combat inflation and thwart China's "unfair trade practices" and efforts to dominate key raw materials and technologies markets. Yellen will make the comments in a major policy speech in Seoul...
FOREIGN POLICY
Dr. E.C. Beuck

Faced with Russian Aggression in Ukraine, Latvia Considers Restoring the Military Draft

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has dragged on for months now and President Putin has been additional steps to further the war effort, such as by subordinating his economy to the Russian war machine, as well as quelling potential sources of internal dissent against 'the special military operation'. Worse still is how Russia has engaged in rhetoric in which it has signaled it might turn its military against other neighboring states as well, such as when the Russian Duma considered revoking Lithuania's independence or threatened that the restrictions levied against trains to Kaliningrad would lead to actions to protect Russia's national interests.
MedicalXpress

China Covid outbreak grows with millions under lockdown

China on Saturday reported its highest number of coronavirus cases since May, with millions in lockdown this weekend as authorities persist with their zero-Covid policy. Using snap lockdowns, long quarantines and mass testing, China is the last major economy still pursuing the goal of eliminating outbreaks, even as the strategy takes a heavy toll on the economy.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Drive

Iran Unveils Ominous New Naval ‘Drone-Carrier Division’

The unit, supported by drone-laden ships and submarines, is another sign of the asymmetric capabilities unmanned aerial vehicles provide. The Iranian Navy has announced the introduction of what it's calling its inaugural “drone-carrier” division. A corresponding unveiling ceremony aired on Iranian state TV showing the navy launching drones from various ships and even a submarine. The display points to Iran's ongoing push to not only acquire more weaponized drone capabilities and capacity, but to deploy those systems via a diversified set of vectors — including from the sea. The new division was revealed while President Joe Biden was visiting Saudi Arabia in an effort to foster local support as tensions with Iran continue to rise just days after reports began to surface citing that Iran had offered to supply Russia with a significant amount of both armed and unarmed drones on an expedited timeline to bolster its invasion of Ukraine.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Country
Sri Lanka
Country
Singapore
Salon

Final act of empire? U.S., Israel and the Saudis now heading for war with Iran

This article originally appeared at ScheerPost. Used by permission. The U.S., Israel and Saudi Arabia are plotting a war with Iran. The 2015 Iranian nuclear arms accord, or Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which Donald Trump sabotaged, does not look like it will be revived. U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) is reviewing options to attack if Tehran looks poised to obtain a nuclear weapon and Israel, which opposes U.S.-Iran nuclear negotiations, carries out military strikes.
U.S. POLITICS
International Business Times

U.S. Wants To End Dependence On China Rare Earths -Yellen

The United States wants to end its "undue dependence" on rare earths, solar panels and other key goods from China to prevent Beijing from cutting off supplies as it has done to other countries, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said. Yellen, who arrived in Seoul late on Monday, told Reuters...
BUSINESS
International Business Times

U.S. State Department Approves Potential Arms Sales Worth $1.5bn - Pentagon

The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of HIMARS rocket systems to Estonia, missiles to Norway and torpedoes to South Korea in separate deals that could be worth more than $1.5 billion in all, the Pentagon said on Friday. The sales comes as European countries increase arms purchases...
MILITARY
Reuters

Japan, China cut holdings of U.S. Treasuries to multi-year lows -data

NEW YORK, July 18 (Reuters) - Japan and China pared back holdings of U.S. Treasuries in May to multi-year lows, data from the U.S. Treasury department showed on Monday. Japan's holdings fell to $1.212 trillion, the lowest since January 2020, when the country's stash of Treasuries was $1.211 trillion. In April, Japan's holdings were at $1.218 trillion.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy