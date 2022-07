At least six people have been killed after a dust storm caused a pile-up of 21 vehicles in Montana. The “mass casualty crash” happened on Friday afternoon, with wind gusts of 40mph recorded just before and 60mph straight after. Authorities believe the weather - which whipped up a dust storm and reduced visibility - was behind the fatal pile-up.At least six people are confirmed to have died in the crash near Hardin, a city in southern Montana.It was unclear how many were injured in the incident. But a highway patrol official said extra ambulances had to be called in from...

MONTANA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO