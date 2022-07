LSU baseball signees Mikey Romero, Robby Snelling, Tucker Toman and Jacob Misiorowski heard their names called early in the 2022 MLB Draft as many expected. Romero was selected No. 24 overall by the Boston Red Sox, Snelling was chosen No. 39 overall by the San Diego Padres and Misiorowski heard his name called by the the Milwaukee Brewers at No. 63 overall. A surprise on Day 1 was certainly Toman falling to the Toronto Blue Jays at No. 77.

