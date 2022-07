It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Sea turtles are nesting at Back Bay NWR in Virginia 🐢🐢🐢. A dedicated team of staff and volunteers from the Back Bay National Wildlife Refuge determined that three loggerhead sea turtle have nested on the refuge shores this season! For each nest, the team measured the tracks, confirmed there were eggs present, and set up a cage around the nest, protecting the eggs from predators. In about 60 days, the baby sea turtles will start making their way to the ocean!

