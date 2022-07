• Parke’s Place -This week NJ Audubon Stewardship Project Director & Fight’n Femelschlager John Parke photographed several young Green Frogs in his backyard water feature! According to Virginia Herpetological Society: “One of the most common frogs native to the eastern states and parts of Canada, the Green Frog is known for being one of the least picky eaters and will consume just about any insect or animal that it can swallow. Green Frogs are sometimes confused with juvenile American Bullfrogs. Besides Bullfrogs typically being much larger, Bullfrogs do not have a pair of raised lines on their back. Instead the “dorso-lateral ridges” extend from behind the eye and top of the eardrum backwards along the outer edge of the back of the bullfrog. The Green Frog has dorso-lateral ridges on either side of its back that extend from the back of the eye and top of the eardrum along the rim of the back.” When Gardening for Wildlife consider placing a water structure in the yard for amphibians. Even if you don’t have space to add a small pond for breeding amphibians, a simple birdbath placed right on ground level can be a great water feature for moisture-loving amphibians. What’s in your yard? We want to know!

