Sunday, July 17th will go down as a historic day not only for LAFC but all of MLS. For that was the day Giorgio Chiellini and Gareth Bale both made their debuts for LAFC. It would not be a walk n he park as Nashville has been one of the better teams this season. Giorgio would be paired with Jesus Murillo and the game would flow through the two defenders. LAFC played to Giorgio’s strength as he would be more of a distributor when the team played out the back. It would be a solid showing for Chiellini and as he gets more reps in he will surely return to form.

MLS ・ 9 HOURS AGO