105-degree heat expected in Colorado, National Weather Service warns of heat-related illnesses

By Tamera Twitty
The Denver Gazette
 1 day ago

Scorching temps are expected to slam some parts of Colorado this week with the National Weather Service (NWS) calling for temperatures up to 105 degrees along the Interstate 25 corridor and the northeast plains on Monday.

The service has issued a heat advisory for times between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m., Monday, for areas highlighted on the map below:

Denver is expected to see a 20% chance of rain with a high near 99 Monday.

The NWS wants to remind people in these areas to be aware of heat related illnesses.

Symptoms of heat exhaustion can include dizziness, thirst, heavy sweating, nausea, and weakness. Heat exhaustion can turn into heat stroke which can cause confusion, unconsciousness, and in some cases, death.

"Stay hydrated, seek shade if you are out, and don't forget your sunscreen! Seek medical attention if you experience signs of heat stroke," NWS said in a Tweet on Sunday.

"We're almost halfway through the 90 degree season, but there's no relief in sight for this streak to end. Today was our 6th in a row, but many more likely to come. Longest streaks are 24 in 2008 & 2012," the service said.

Keep up with the latest forecast on the National Weather Service website .

The Denver Gazette

