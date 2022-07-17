Amal Clooney Shimmers In A Sequined Mini Dress For Date Night–George Clooney Must Love This Leggy Look!

Splash News

Amal Clooney just showed us all how the perf summer date night look is done in a sparkling sequin mini dress! The human rights lawyer, 44, rocked a sultry green frock with ample glittery details while on a night out with her husband George Clooney, 61, in Lake Como, Italy last week. (And no, we’re still not over it!)

The activist’s dress is by Ermanno Scervino and features skimpy spaghetti straps, a thigh-skimming cut, and stunning lace adorning its hemline and neckline. For the occasion, Amal wore her long dark brown tresses down, parted to the side and styled into elegant, loose waves. She paired her show-stopping item with a caged little clutch and donned dangly earrings to complete her gorgeous summery ensemble.

The Clooneys were spotted at the esteemed restaurant, Il Gatto Nero in Cernobbio and we can’t get enough of Amal’s flirty summer outfit. As a style icon herself, Amal might agree that lingerie-inspired dresses, shimmering fabric and lots of lace are in for this season’s date night get-ups!