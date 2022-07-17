ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Amal Clooney Shimmers In A Sequined Mini Dress For Date Night–George Clooney Must Love This Leggy Look!

By Marissa Matozzo
 2 days ago
Splash News

Amal Clooney just showed us all how the perf summer date night look is done in a sparkling sequin mini dress! The human rights lawyer, 44, rocked a sultry green frock with ample glittery details while on a night out with her husband George Clooney, 61, in Lake Como, Italy last week. (And no, we’re still not over it!)

The activist’s dress is by Ermanno Scervino and features skimpy spaghetti straps, a thigh-skimming cut, and stunning lace adorning its hemline and neckline. For the occasion, Amal wore her long dark brown tresses down, parted to the side and styled into elegant, loose waves. She paired her show-stopping item with a caged little clutch and donned dangly earrings to complete her gorgeous summery ensemble.

The Clooneys were spotted at the esteemed restaurant, Il Gatto Nero in Cernobbio and we can’t get enough of Amal’s flirty summer outfit. As a style icon herself, Amal might agree that lingerie-inspired dresses, shimmering fabric and lots of lace are in for this season’s date night get-ups!

thezoereport.com

Angelina Jolie Loves This Chic Dress-Over-Pants Look For Summer

Everyone has their own criteria when creating a summer capsule wardrobe. For some, optimal comfort and breathability are a priority. Meanwhile, others prefer to sport fashion-forward finds and let comfort take a back seat. Angelina Jolie’s dress-over-pants outfit, though, is a look that accomplishes both at the same time. She wore the comfortable and stylish look over July 4 weekend while exploring Rome with her kids and fellow actor Salma Hayek. (They are currently filming Jolie’s forthcoming directorial feature, Without Blood, in Europe.)
BEAUTY & FASHION
Page Six

Mariah Carey steps out with boyfriend Bryan Tanaka in sparkling dress

This diva has “Big (Pride) Energy.” Mariah Carey stepped out in sequins on Monday for a date night with her boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka. The pop icon, 53, and her dancer beau, 39, hit a screening of the gay rom-com “Bros,” with Carey (who hosted the event) showing her support in a sparkling black minidress adorned with the movie’s title. She paired her on-theme LBD with a rainbow-striped sequined jacket, sheer black tights and 6-inch Christian Louboutin heels ($1,395). Tanaka opted for a more casual ensemble, wearing a Gucci leather varsity jacket, light-wash jeans and white sneakers.  The “Heartbreaker” songstress — who’s famous for sporting glittering gowns in hot tubs, snowstorms and even on fast food runs — also posted an Instagram Reel ahead of the screening, smiling in a purple sequined Tom Ford racerback dress ($2,600) and yet another pair of towering stilettos. Carey and Tanaka met when he was a backup dancer on her 2006 Adventures of Mimi Tour, and they got together in 2016, following the musician’s split from billionaire James Packer. They’ve been dating on and off ever since. Out September 30, “Bros” stars and was co-written by comedian Billy Eichner, and is the first major studio film to feature an all-LGBTQIA+ principal cast.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Goldie Hawn, 76, Pairs Black Swimsuit With Sexy Sarong On Italian Getaway With Kurt Russell: Photos

Ciao bella! Goldie Hawn, 76, looked like she was having a great time while vacationing in Nerano, Italy with her fabulous family on Monday, Jul. 11, 2022. The First Wives Club actress was spotted enjoying a relaxing lunch at Lo Scoglio with famous daughter Kate Hudson, 43, her husband Danny Fujikawa, 36, and Goldie’s longtime love Kurt Russell, 71, before making a splash on a private yacht.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Kendall Jenner Arrived At Dinner In Malibu Wearing A Gray Crop Top So Short You’ll Want To Take Scissors To All Of Yours

Kendall Jenner always rocks minimal, classic and tailored pieces when the weather gets warmer, and the supermodel just donned a stylishly cozy outfit while grabbing dinner with friends in Malibu last week. The reality star, 26, was spotted heading from Soho House to head over to Nobu Malibu to meet gal pals Hailey Bieber, 25, and singer Justine Skye, 26.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Fans Are In Disbelief Over Nicole Kidman's Appearance On The Runway At Paris Fashion Week: ‘Why??'

Nicole Kidman absolutely stunned fans with her glamorous runway look while walking for the Balenciaga 51st Couture Collection show in Paris earlier this week. The Big Little Lies star, 55, elegantly strutted down the runway, modeling a full-length silver gown with metallic foil-esque fabric. The one-shoulder, waist-cinched garment was paired...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Parade

Kim Kardashian Wears Nothing But a Long Braid On Magazine Cover

For the August 2022 issue of Allure, Kim Kardashian seemingly bared it all!. The reality star appeared on the cover in nothing but a nude-colored bodysuit, wrapped in a long, body-hugging blonde braid. The Kardashians star talked with the beauty publication about her nine-step skincare line, facial regimen and things...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

This Leaked Video Of Prince William Is The Reason Why The Palace Is So Mad Right Now

Prince William recently had a major outrage with the media and the palace is definitely not happy about it. According to an article published by The Daily Beast, a leaked video of the Duke of Cambridge shows him “shouting angrily at a paparazzi photographer who was filming his family while on a bike ride.” In a now deleted video, the outlet reports that the 40-year-old royal was spotted “remonstrating with the man about his behavior while his wife Kate Middleton, who remains out of shot, does the same.”
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

We're Still Not Recovered From The Low-Cut Tuxedo Vest Taylor Swift Wore At The Tribeca Film Fest—Everyone Is Talking About It!

We’re all well aware that Taylor Swift can do it all— whether that’s singing, songwriting, directing a highly viewed short film last fall, or promoting it at Tribeca Film Festival last week in a chic ensemble! The “I Bet You Think About Me” singer, 32, arrived in a stunning navy pinstripe suit to the New York City event to participate in a screening of All Too Well: The Short Film, which she originally released in November 2021. Swift donned a Max Mara-designed set—composed of a low-cut, button-up vest and high-waisted, wide-leg pants— both from the label’s pre-Fall 2022 collection.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Page Six

Kim Kardashian wears (almost) nothing but hair on Allure cover

Kim Kardashian is totally bare, except for her hair. The makeup mogul covers the August 2022 issue of Allure, wearing nothing but a nude-hued Skims bodysuit and a Rapunzel-worthy blond braid wrapped around her body. Things get even more surreal inside the magazine, with Kardashian wearing a “top” made entirely...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Nicole Kidman is mercilessly mocked for her 'bizarre' runway walk at the Balenciaga fashion show: 'She moves like a statue that just came to life'

Nicole Kidman has been roasted online over her catwalk debut at Balenciaga's haute couture show during Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday. The Oscar winner, 55, turned heads in a one-shouldered silver gown with detailing across the midriff and a set of opera gloves as she strutted down the runway alongside reality star Kim Kardashian and supermodel Naomi Campbell.
BEAUTY & FASHION
E! News

Priyanka Chopra Shares New Photo of Baby Malti and Proves She’s a Mini Fashionista

Watch: Inside Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra's Life as Parents. It's never too early to become a fashion icon in the making. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' daughter Malti is only 6 months old, but she's already rocking one of the biggest fashion trends. The mini fashionista wore an adorable denim bucket hat in a new picture shared by her mom on Instagram. In the Baywatch star's July 7 post, which was dedicated to her longtime friend Tamanna Dutt, she wrote: "22 years and counting.. and now with our babies..love you."
BEAUTY & FASHION
shefinds

Kate Middleton Left Us Speechless In An Elegant, Waist-Defining Blue Dress At Order Of The Garter Event—Simply Stunning!

At the Order of the Garter festivities at Windsor Castle last week, Kate Middleton stunned viewers in an exquisite head-to-toe periwinkle blue ensemble. The Duchess of Cambridge, 40, donned a timelessly chic, long-sleeved Alexander McQueen coat dress that featured a wide, open collar, pleated full skirt and a belt cinched at her waist.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue

Amal Clooney’s Summer Wardrobe Weapon Is The Minidress

Amal Clooney is the style gift that keeps on giving. Holiday snaps from her trip to Lake Como are the definition of summer style done right. For a recent date night with husband George Clooney, she served sultry elegance in a mint-green sequined slip by Ermanno Scervino, eye-catching for the lace trims on the neckline and hemline.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
