Dolorese Beavers, 87, of McFarland, KS passed away surrounded by her family on July 17, 2022. Dolie was born in Bayard, NE September 4, 1935, to Stephen Richardson and Cora Shoemaker. To say that Dolie will be missed is inadequate. Her presence as the matriarch of the family will leave an absence that will only be filled with the memories, she created with all those that knew and loved her.

MCFARLAND, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO