OU Football Big 12 Media Days Recap

In today’s Fact or Fiction, I look at three big recent topics in college football and decide whether the statement is indeed FACT or if it’s FICTION. I saw that USC was the most popular pick in Vegas to win it all and the odds fell to 25-1 and I wondered to myself — do people have money to flush? USC will be improved under Lincoln Riley we all know this. But are people forgetting this is a 4-8 football team from last season? And that an undefeated season is likely needed to even make the playoff as a Pac-12 team? Everything would have to go perfectly for USC to get there and even then they’d be hammered by Alabama or Ohio State. This is a bad, bad bet.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO