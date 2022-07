It's summer and the New York Knicks are playing for a championship. Alas for the team's long-suffering fanbase, it's one of the prospect variety, though hardware is nonetheless on the line as the Knicks will battle the Portland Trail Blazers for the 2022 Las Vegas Summer League championship. Rings and revenge will be on the line as the Knicks previously fell by an 88-77 final to Portland last Monday night, done in by a comeback that erased a 24-9 New York lead from the end of the first quarter.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO