Breaking: Jordan Beck Selected in MLB Draft

By Matt Ray
 3 days ago
Former Tennessee Baseball right fielder Jordan Beck had been selected 38th overall by the Colorado Rockies in the second round of the 2022 MLB Draft. Beck becomes the third Volunteer to be selected in this year's draft and second to have actually played at UT, joining teammate and fellow 21-year-old Drew Gilbert.

Beck is coming off a stellar career at Tennessee, where he posted his best work this past season. Beck hit .298 with a .595% slugging percentage and a ..399 on base percentage.

Despite Tennessee's struggles in the season-ending Super Regional series against Notre Dame, Beck was stellar at the play with two home-runs during the weekend. Beck posted back-to-back massive seasons at the plate for the Vols. In 2021, he had 15 home runs and 64 RBIs, while following that up with 18 home runs and 61 RBIs in 2022.

Below is a look at Beck's career honors courtesy of Tennessee Athletics Communications Department.

CAREER HONORS

  • 2022 Golden Spikes Award Preseason Watch List
  • 2022 NCBWA Preseason All-American - 2nd Team
  • 2022 Collegiate Baseball Newspaper Preseason All-American - 2nd Team
  • 2022 Baseball America Preseason All-American - 3rd Team
  • 2022 Preseason All-SEC - 2nd Team
  • 2021 ABCA/Rawlings Southeast All-Region Second Team
  • 2021 Spring SEC Academic Honor Roll
  • SEC Co-Newcomer of the Week -- May 3, 2021
  • No. 5 on D1Baseball.com's Top 2022 College MLB Draft SEC Prospects List
  • 2020 Round Rock Classic All-Tournament Team
  • 2019-20 SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll
  • Selected in the 14th Round of the 2019 MLB Draft by the Boston Red Sox

