Click here to read the full article. We all know there are plenty of benefits to adding plants to your indoor space. Plants can help reduce stress, sharpen attention skills and boost productivity and mood. Plants can be therapeutic and help people recover from illnesses faster. Plus, there’s that whole improved air quality aspect that is pretty important. Still, many of us refrain from adding plants to our space because of guilt: plant killer guilt. We too have struggled with how to take care of plants. We’ve moved them in and out of the light, overwatered, underwatered, pruned and left the...

GARDENING ・ 3 DAYS AGO