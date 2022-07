This story was excerpted from Maria Guardado's Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The Giants endured a tumultuous first half, though they went into the All-Star break riding some momentum after winning seven of their final nine games. At 48-43, they’re only a half-game out of the final National League Wild Card spot, putting them squarely in the playoff mix for now.

